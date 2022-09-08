South Dakota State volleyball continues to climb under Dan Georgalas

The South Dakota State volleyball team won an Absolute Marathon of a match Tuesday night at the Sanford Pentagon, outlasting Chicago State in five sets, needing three hours and multiple match points to do it.

An enthusiastic Sioux Falls crowd was on hand to see what was a wildly entertaining (if at times frustrating, for the “home” team and its fans) contest, and when the Jackrabbits found a way to Survive after nearly blowing the two-set lead they’d built, it was a reminder of how far this program has come in a short time, but how much room there still is to keep improving.

Coach Dan Georgalas’s team improved to 4-2 with the win, and are coming off a 2021 season that, for them, qualifies as borderline historic. SDSU went 19-12 last year, 10-8 in Summit League games, and reached match point against heavily-favored USD in the conference tournament, one point away from a berth in the Championship game.

