South Dakota State football wins FCS national title

FRISCO— Jackrabbits. By a mile.

For the first time ever, South Dakota State is the national champion, and for the first time ever, North Dakota State has been defeated in the FCS title game at Toyota Stadium.

SDSU blew the doors off their rivals on Sunday, a 45-21 win in front of a crowd of 18,023. It was about a 50/50 split of green and blue, and the fans in blue were treated to nothing short of the most memorable day and impressive performance in the 123-year history of Jackrabbit football.

The Bison are still the 9-time champions. They’ll be back. So will the Jacks.

But for all the progress SDSU has made in recent years, for how far they’ve come since jumping to Division I in 2004, the lack of a national championship trophy left a great big gaping hole in the program.

