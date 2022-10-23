South Dakota State football takes down UND 49-35, improve to 7-1

GRAND FORKS, ND – It looks like South Dakota State has found the formula.

Spot the opponent a couple of touchdowns, let them get the momentum and the home crowd on their side, then rip their hearts out just when they’re feeling good.

“I’ve been practicing these Halftime speeches,” Coach John Stiegelmeier joked of the sluggish first half. “I just want to try them out once in a while.”

He then added, “I did tell the guys, you’d let me live a little longer if you could start out a little better.”

The top-ranked Jackrabbits again found themselves on their heels in the first quarter, falling behind by 14 points on the road for the second straight week, but for the second straight week they took back the momentum before Halftime and then dominated the second.

The result was a 49-35 win over a No. 20 North Dakota team that had won 17 of its last 18 home games, as SDSU outscored the Fighting Hawks 21-0 in the third quarter and at one point went on a 42-7 run.

Mark Gronowski tries to evade a defender Saturday at the Alerus Center when South Dakota State battled North Dakota.

SDSU (7-1, 5-0) was playing without star running back Isaiah Davis, and lost All-American linebacker Adam Bock to an injury in the first quarter. But ace tight end Tucker Kraft was back, and the Jacks were clearly still riding the confidence that last week’s comeback against North Dakota State gave them.

Two-touchdown deficit in front of 11,067 fans at an Alerus Center where SDSU has only won once in their history? No problem.

