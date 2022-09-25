South Dakota State football takes care of Missouri State

In one of the biggest games in Missouri State football history, the Bears weren’t ready to make themselves known among the elite.

Missouri State (2-2, 0-1) fell to No. 2 South Dakota State in a 28-14 loss to the second-ranked Jackrabbits on Saturday afternoon at Plaster Stadium.

The Bears trailed 14-0 at the end of the first half but rallied to tie the game in the third quarter. A South Dakota State team that has played in plenty of big games before stepping up when it needed to the most.

MSU, ranked as high as No. 4 in the most previous FCS Coaches Poll, will need to regroup before traveling to North Dakota next week for a noon Matchup on Oct. 1.

A disappointing first half for the Bears ended with them being outgained 251-36 but somehow only trailing just 7-0 at the break.

