South Dakota State football survives Holy Cross in FCS Playoffs

BROOKINGS – South Dakota State is moving on to the semifinals.

The No. 1 Jackrabbits took some big punches from 8th-seeded and previously undefeated Holy Cross, but a pair of 18-yard touchdowns in the fourth quarter – a pass from Mark Gronowski to Jaxon Janke and a run by Gronowski, plus one more score in the final minute, allowed SDSU to pull away for a 42-21 FCS quarterfinal playoff win in front of 6,549 Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium fans.

The win sets up a rematch of last year’s semifinals against Montana State, except this time it’ll be in Brookings. Last year the Bobcats defeated SDSU in Bozeman to advance to the national championship game, where they lost to North Dakota State.

The Jackrabbits (12-1) have reached 12 wins in a season for the first time in program history, and while they were heavy favorites as the No. 1 seed, the Crusaders (12-1) made SDSU fans far more nervous than they wanted to be, thanks largely to quarterback Matthew Sluka.

