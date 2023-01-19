South Dakota State football head Coach John Stiegelmeier retires

After a 26-year career leading South Dakota State through the start of the Division I era and, most recently, to the top of FCS football, SDSU football head Coach John Stiegelmeier’s work is done.

After leading South Dakota State to its first national championship in 26 years and first-ever Division I football national championship, Stiegelmeier is retiring. Stiegelmeier, who turns 66 next month, made the announcement of his retirement in a press release distributed by SDSU Athletics less than two weeks removed from the Jackrabbits’ 45-21 win over North Dakota State on Jan. 8 in Frisco, Tex. to claim the title.

Longtime Assistant Coach and current defensive coordinator Jimmy Rogers will succeed Stiegelmeier as South Dakota State’s head coach, SDSU Director of Athletics Justin Sell announced in a press release Thursday. There will be a press conference at 10 am Friday to introduce Rogers as the Jackrabbits’ next head coach.

“(Wife) Laurie and I, with our family, want to thank South Dakota State University and SDSU Athletics for being blessed to serve as the head football coach,” Stiegelmeier said in a release. “During our 26 years in this role, a lifetime of Memories have occurred. The support of so many, including three university presidents, numerous Assistant coaches, countless student-athletes, two Athletic directors and the Jackrabbit fan base has been so special. Thank you you to each and every one who has believed in us.”

