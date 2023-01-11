South Dakota State football celebrates national championship with fans

South Dakota State football celebrates national championship with fans

BROOKINGS – More than a thousand fans gathered at the Sanford Jackrabbit Athletic Complex on Tuesday night to welcome home the national champions.

With the fans chanting ‘Let’s Go Rabbits’, the South Dakota State Jackrabbits emerged from their Locker room, led by Coach John Stiegelmeier, who carried the Championship Trophy they earned on Sunday with their 45-21 win over North Dakota State in front of more than 18,000 Toyota Stadium fans in Frisco, Tex. It marked the first football Championship in school history, arguably the Crowning achievement in the history of South Dakota athletics and an accomplishment that serves as the Ultimate validation for the school’s controversial-at-the-time move to Division I in 2004.

The Jackrabbits were a good-but-not-great Division II program that played in a run-down stadium on natural grass without a true locker room or an indoor practice facility. Now they’re in Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium, the coaches have luxurious offices that sit high above the turf field in the Dykhouse Center, and when it’s cold (or they need a place for an indoor celebration) they have the SJAC.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button