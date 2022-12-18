South Dakota State football Advances to national championship with rout of Montana State

BROOKINGS – Texas, here come the Jackrabbits.

In the biggest football game ever played in South Dakota, the No. 1 South Dakota State Jackrabbits were nearly flawless, routing red-hot Montana State 39-18 in the FCS semifinals in front of 7,195 fans in what was the coldest home football game in SDSU history.

With the win, the Jackrabbits advance to the national championship game, Jan. 8 in Frisco, Tex., where SDSU will face their arch-rivals, the North Dakota State Bison.

SDSU (13-1) also avenged last season’s semifinal loss to these same Bobcats. That one happened in Bozeman, in a game where SDSU’s offense had trouble establishing a rhythm and their defense couldn’t handle Montana State scrambling quarterback Tommy Mellott.

This one played out quite differently.

The Bobcats (12-2) boasted the No. 1 rushing offense in the nation, averaging over 330 yards per game and nearly seven yards per carry, and with the Jackrabbits coming off a quarterfinal win in which they’d struggled mightily to control the run, many favored Montana State to pull off the road win, and most expected a fiercely competitive and close game.

Instead, SDSU dominated from start to finish. They scored touchdowns on each of their first five drives, taking a 28-9 lead at halftime and building it to 39-12 early in the fourth quarter.

While Isaiah Davis, Amar Johnson and Mark Gronowski ran over the Bobcat defense, SDSU clamped down on the MSU offense in a way no one else has.

The Bobcats had just 17 rushing yards at halftime. Mellott couldn’t get loose on the run, and the Jacks delivered several punishing hits on him. MSU had started the game playing both of their quarterbacks – Mellott and Sean Chambers – at the same time, and that unorthodox look helped MSU drive the field for a touchdown on their opening drive. But Chambers got hurt during the drive and didn’t return, and the Bobcats wouldn’t score another touchdown until there were eight minutes left and the game was out of reach.

Davis finished with 158 rushing yards. Gronowski rushed for 52 yards and a score and completed 10-of-13 throws for 189 yards and two more touchdowns.

This story will be updated. Stay with argusleader.com for more coverage.