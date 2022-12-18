South Dakota State football Advances to national championship with rout of Montana State

BROOKINGS – Texas, here come the Jackrabbits.

In the biggest football game ever played in South Dakota, the No. 1 South Dakota State Jackrabbits were nearly flawless, routing red-hot Montana State 39-18 in the FCS semifinals in front of 7,195 fans in what was the coldest home football game in SDSU history.

With the win, the Jackrabbits advance to the national championship game, Jan. 8 in Frisco, Tex., where SDSU will face their arch-rivals, the North Dakota State Bison.

SDSU (13-1) also avenged last season’s semifinal loss to these same Bobcats. That one happened in Bozeman, in a game where SDSU’s offense had trouble establishing a rhythm and their defense couldn’t handle Montana State scrambling quarterback Tommy Mellott.

This one played out quite differently.

South Dakota State's Amar Johnson runs the ball for a touchdown against Montana State in the FCS semifinals on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, SD.

The Bobcats (12-2) boasted the No. 1 rushing offense in the nation, averaging over 330 yards per game and nearly seven yards per carry, and with the Jackrabbits coming off a quarterfinal win in which they’d struggled mightily to control the run, many favored Montana State to pull off the road win, and most expected a fiercely competitive and close game.

Instead, SDSU dominated from start to finish. They scored touchdowns on each of their first five drives, taking a 28-9 lead at halftime and building it to 39-12 early in the fourth quarter.

