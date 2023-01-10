South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Polls: Several local teams continue to receive votes

RAPID CITY, SD – The South Dakota Prep Media basketball polls for the week of Jan. 9 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

Boys Basketball Polls

Class AA

Jefferson (16) 5-0 80 1st Lincoln 4-1 61 3rd Pierre 5-2 32 2 Mitchell 4-1 24 5 Washington 3-1 21 RV

Receiving votes: Roosevelt 12, Yankton 6, Harrisburg 4.

Class A

Dakota Valley (16) 6-0 80 1st Sioux Valley 7-0 61 2nd

T-3. St. Thomas More 8-0 31 4

T-3. Dell Rapids 3-0 31 3

Sioux Falls Christian 6-0 27 5th

Receiving votes: Rapid City Christian 8, Lennox 2.

Class B

White River (13) 7-1 77 1 Aberdeen Christian (1) 5-0 59 2nd De Smet (1) 3-1 48 3 Castlewood (1) 6-0 32 4 Lower Brule 6-2 17 5

Receiving votes: Faith 5, Ethan 2.

Girls Basketball Polls

Class AA

O’Gorman (12) 3-1 76 1st Washington (4) 4-0 68 2nd Jefferson 6-1 41 4 Pierre 6-1 33 3 Harrisburg 5-1 20 5

Receiving votes: Stevens 2.

Class A

Hamlin (11) 5-0 75 1 Wagner (4) 6-0 63 2 St. Thomas More 6-2 46 3rd Vermillion (1) 7-0 28 RV Red Cloud 7-0 23 5

Receiving votes: Florence-Henry 4, Tea Area 1.

Class B

Viborg-Hurley (15) 6-1 79 1 Wolsey-Wessington (1) 6-0 65 2nd Centerville 5-1 38 3rd Sully Buttes 6-0 30 5 Warner 5-1 8 RV

Receiving votes: Jones County 6, Corsica-Stickney 3, De Smet 3, Wall 2, James Valley Christian 2, Castlewood 2, Timber Lake 1, Howard 1.