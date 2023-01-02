South Dakota Prep Media basketball polls for Jan. 2: Mitchell boys move into rankings – Mitchell Republic

MITCHELL — With the holiday break yielding plenty of solid matchups, fans were bound to see some shakeups in the newest South Dakota Prep Media basketball rankings.

That’s what has arrived, which includes a new No. 1 Class A girls basketball and the Mitchell Kernels in the top-5 in Class AA basketball.

The South Dakota Prep Media basketball polls for the week of Jan. 2, 2023 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

1. Sioux Falls Jefferson (16) 3-0, 80; 2. Pierre, 5-0, 56; 3. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 2-1, 50; 4. Yankton, 2-0, 28; 5. Mitchell, 3-0, 15.

Kernels join the rankings: The top-four teams in Class AA remain unchanged, with Pierre now at No. 2 and Lincoln at No. 3 behind a unanimous No. 1 with Jefferson. Mitchell, which won its first three games before a loss to Harrisburg on Monday, Jan. 2, takes the No. 5 slots.

Others receiving votes: Harrisburg 7, Washington 3, Roosevelt 1.

1. Dakota Valley (15), 3-0, 75; 2. Sioux Valley, 1-0, 53; 3. Dell Rapids, 1-0, 36; 4. St. Thomas More, 4-0, 25; 5. Sioux Falls Christian, 4-0, 24.

A stable top-5: There were no changes in the top-five rankings in boys rankings, where the top-5 is a combined 20-0.

Others receiving votes: Rapid City Christian, 12.

1. White River (12), 6-1, 76; 2. Aberdeen Christian (2), 4-0, 56; 3. De Smet (1), 2-1, 48; 4. Castlewood (1), 4-0, 33; 5. Lower Brule, 5-2, 21.

Same five, new order: There’s a new order in the Class B rankings, aside from White River being the No. 1 ranked team after a couple of good wins at the Hoop City Classic. Aberdeen Christian, which defeated former No. 4 Lower Brule, moved up from No. 3 to No. 2, trading spots with De Smet. Castlewood popped up to No. 4, with Lower Brule falling to No. 5.

Others receiving votes: Faith 4, Ethan 1, Harding County 1.

1. O’Gorman (12), 2-1, 74; 2. Sioux Falls Washington, 2-0, 63; 3. Pierre, 5-0, 39; 4. Jefferson, 4-1, 38; 5. Harrisburg, 4-0, 22.

Washington up to No. 2: The same top-five teams are ranked as before Christmas, but Washington moved up from No. 3 to No. 2, with Pierre following into the No. 3 slots. Former No. 2 Jefferson is now at No. 4.

Others receiving votes: Rapid City Stevens 4.

1. Hamlin (9), 4-0, 72; 2. Wagner (7), 4-0, 68; 3. St. Thomas More, 4-2, 48; 4. Tea Area, 3-0, 26; 5. Red Cloud, 6-0, 12.

Chargers are new No. 1: By the product of a direct head-to-head win at the Pentagon over No. 3 St. Thomas More, Hamlin takes over the No. 1 slot, getting a slight nod over Wagner, which is also 4-0 like Hamlin and convincingly defeated then No. 5 Sioux Falls Christian last week. Tea Area and Red Cloud are newly ranked teams, with the Titans moving in after a win over Sioux Falls Jefferson.

Others receiving votes: Vermillion 4, West Central 4, Florence-Henry 4, Lakota Tech 1, Parkston 1.

1. Viborg-Hurley (14), 4-1, 78; 2. Wolsey-Wessington, 3-0, 66; 3. Centerville, 4-1, 28; 4. Jones County, 5-0, 28; 5. Sully Buttes, 2-0, 8.

Shuffling in Class B: Aside from No. 1 Viborg-Hurley and No. 2 Wolsey-Wessington, there is not a lot of Consensus in Class B, where six teams received votes behind No. 3 Centerville, No. 4 Jones County and No. 5 Sully Buttes, with the Coyotes and Chargers newly ranked this week.

Others receiving votes: Castlewood 7, De Smet 7, Corsica-Stickney 4, Warner 4, James Valley Christian 3, Wall 2.