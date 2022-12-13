South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Polls: Find out which local teams are in the top 5

The South Dakota Prep Media basketball polls for the week of Dec. 12 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking.

First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

Boys Basketball Polls

Class AA

  1. Jefferson (14) 1-0 74 1st
  2. Lincoln (1) 1-0 60 T-3
  3. Pierre 2-0 41 5
  4. Yankton 1-0 19 NO
  5. Brandon Valley 1-0 12 NO

Receiving votes: Mitchell 6, Harrisburg 5, Washington 5, Roosevelt 2, O’Gorman 1.

Class A

  1. Dakota Valley (15) 1-0 75 1st
  2. Sioux Valley 1-0 58 2nd
  3. Dell Rapids 1-0 33 3rd
  4. St. Thomas More 3-0 29 4
  5. Sioux Falls Christian 2-0 21 RV

Receiving votes: Red Cloud 5, Hamlin 2, Winner 2.

Class B

  1. White River (11) 1-0 70 1st
  2. De Smet (2) 1-0 50 2
  3. Aberdeen Christian (1) 1-0 42 3rd
  4. Lower Brule 1-0 31 4
  5. Castlewood (1) 0-0 18 5

Receiving votes: Gregory 5, Faith 3, Canistota 2, Wall 2, Harding County 1, Howard 1.

Girls

Class AA

  1. O’Gorman (15) 1-0 75 1st
  2. Jefferson 1-0 55 2nd
  3. Washington 1-0 48 3rd
  4. Pierre 2-0 21 5
  5. Brandon Valley 0-1 15 4th

Receiving votes: Harrisburg 8, Lincoln 1, Watertown 1, Stevens 1.

Class A

  1. St. Thomas More (8) 2-1 67 1st
  2. Wagner (6) 1-0 63 2
  3. Hamlin (1) 1-0 49 3
  4. Flandreau 0-0 22 4
  5. West Central 1-0 11 5

Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Christian 5, Tea Area 3, Florence-Henry 3, Rapid City Christian 1, Lakota Tech 1.

Class B

  1. Viborg-Hurley (15) 1-0 75 1
  2. Wolsey-Wessington 1-0 54 3rd
  3. Castlewood 0-0 34 4
  4. Centerville 2-0 30 5
  5. Corsica-Stickney 1-1 21 2

Receiving votes: De Smet 7, Sully Buttes 2, Jones County 1, Wall 1.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button