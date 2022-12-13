South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Polls: Find out which local teams are in the top 5

The South Dakota Prep Media basketball polls for the week of Dec. 12 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking.

First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

Boys Basketball Polls

Class AA

Jefferson (14) 1-0 74 1st Lincoln (1) 1-0 60 T-3 Pierre 2-0 41 5 Yankton 1-0 19 NO Brandon Valley 1-0 12 NO

Receiving votes: Mitchell 6, Harrisburg 5, Washington 5, Roosevelt 2, O’Gorman 1.

Class A

Dakota Valley (15) 1-0 75 1st Sioux Valley 1-0 58 2nd Dell Rapids 1-0 33 3rd St. Thomas More 3-0 29 4 Sioux Falls Christian 2-0 21 RV

Receiving votes: Red Cloud 5, Hamlin 2, Winner 2.

Class B

White River (11) 1-0 70 1st De Smet (2) 1-0 50 2 Aberdeen Christian (1) 1-0 42 3rd Lower Brule 1-0 31 4 Castlewood (1) 0-0 18 5

Receiving votes: Gregory 5, Faith 3, Canistota 2, Wall 2, Harding County 1, Howard 1.



Girls

Class AA

O’Gorman (15) 1-0 75 1st Jefferson 1-0 55 2nd Washington 1-0 48 3rd Pierre 2-0 21 5 Brandon Valley 0-1 15 4th

Receiving votes: Harrisburg 8, Lincoln 1, Watertown 1, Stevens 1.

Class A

St. Thomas More (8) 2-1 67 1st Wagner (6) 1-0 63 2 Hamlin (1) 1-0 49 3 Flandreau 0-0 22 4 West Central 1-0 11 5

Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Christian 5, Tea Area 3, Florence-Henry 3, Rapid City Christian 1, Lakota Tech 1.

Class B

Viborg-Hurley (15) 1-0 75 1 Wolsey-Wessington 1-0 54 3rd Castlewood 0-0 34 4 Centerville 2-0 30 5 Corsica-Stickney 1-1 21 2

Receiving votes: De Smet 7, Sully Buttes 2, Jones County 1, Wall 1.