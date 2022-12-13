South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Polls: Find out which local teams are in the top 5
The South Dakota Prep Media basketball polls for the week of Dec. 12 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking.
First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.
Boys Basketball Polls
Class AA
- Jefferson (14) 1-0 74 1st
- Lincoln (1) 1-0 60 T-3
- Pierre 2-0 41 5
- Yankton 1-0 19 NO
- Brandon Valley 1-0 12 NO
Receiving votes: Mitchell 6, Harrisburg 5, Washington 5, Roosevelt 2, O’Gorman 1.
Class A
- Dakota Valley (15) 1-0 75 1st
- Sioux Valley 1-0 58 2nd
- Dell Rapids 1-0 33 3rd
- St. Thomas More 3-0 29 4
- Sioux Falls Christian 2-0 21 RV
Receiving votes: Red Cloud 5, Hamlin 2, Winner 2.
Class B
- White River (11) 1-0 70 1st
- De Smet (2) 1-0 50 2
- Aberdeen Christian (1) 1-0 42 3rd
- Lower Brule 1-0 31 4
- Castlewood (1) 0-0 18 5
Receiving votes: Gregory 5, Faith 3, Canistota 2, Wall 2, Harding County 1, Howard 1.
Girls
Class AA
- O’Gorman (15) 1-0 75 1st
- Jefferson 1-0 55 2nd
- Washington 1-0 48 3rd
- Pierre 2-0 21 5
- Brandon Valley 0-1 15 4th
Receiving votes: Harrisburg 8, Lincoln 1, Watertown 1, Stevens 1.
Class A
- St. Thomas More (8) 2-1 67 1st
- Wagner (6) 1-0 63 2
- Hamlin (1) 1-0 49 3
- Flandreau 0-0 22 4
- West Central 1-0 11 5
Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Christian 5, Tea Area 3, Florence-Henry 3, Rapid City Christian 1, Lakota Tech 1.
Class B
- Viborg-Hurley (15) 1-0 75 1
- Wolsey-Wessington 1-0 54 3rd
- Castlewood 0-0 34 4
- Centerville 2-0 30 5
- Corsica-Stickney 1-1 21 2
Receiving votes: De Smet 7, Sully Buttes 2, Jones County 1, Wall 1.