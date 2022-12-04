South Dakota men’s basketball holds on to stun BYU in Salt Lake City

South Dakota men’s basketball guard Kruz Perrott-Hunt hit a 3-pointer to open the Coyotes’ neutral-site matchup with BYU Saturday in Salt Lake City. It was a sign of things to come.

The Coyotes (5-4) hit 12 3-pointers in a stunning 69-68 win over the Cougars (5-4). It was a signature win for USD following a difficult stretch, putting together one of its most complete performances of the season inside the Utah Jazz’ NBA arena. South Dakota shot 54.5% from 3-point range, making most of its opportunities beyond the arc in its first game with AJ Plitzuweit back in the lineup following a two-game absence due to a knee injury.

Perrott-Hunt led the Coyotes with a career-high 26 points, with sophomore Paul Bruns pouring in 15 while getting the start in place of Plitzuweit, who was eased off the bench yet still logged 28 minutes in his return.

The Coyotes led for practically the whole game, but didn’t open up the scoring until Midway through the first half when they had a 15-12 lead. South Dakota then outscored BYU 17-6 over the next five minutes of the game, with Bruns and Perrott-Hunt leading the scoring charge as forward Tasos Kamateros mixed in a few 3’s.

BYU had scoring spurts, but the Coyotes weren’t truly matched again until the final few minutes, when a 10-plus point lead shrunk further and further. The Coyotes scored just two points in the final 1:43 of the game, allowing BYU to cut their lead to one. The Cougars got a shot off at the buzzer, but Rudi Williams’ 3-pointer missed as the Coyotes held on for its biggest win of the year.

