South Dakota high school soccer championship games set

The matchups are set for the South Dakota high school soccer championships after the Class AA semifinals on Tuesday night.

In the boys division, No. 4 seed Sioux Falls Lincoln will face No. 6 Rapid City Stevens after the Patriots beat Brandon Valley 3-2 in a semifinal thriller.

In the girls division, No. 1 Harrisburg will face No. 3 Aberdeen Central after the Tigers shut out Roosevelt 3-0 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Central beat Lincoln 6-0.

The boys game will be 11 am Saturday in Tea, with the girls game at 1 pm

Lincoln celebrates winning against Brandon Valley in the boys soccer semifinals on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.

In Class A boys, St. Thomas More faces No. 1 Sioux Falls Christian at 5 pm And in the girls division, West Central plays Tea Area at 7 pm

High school soccer semifinal Recaps

BOYS

Rapid City Stevens 3, O’Gorman 0 — Luther Busching scored two goals and Ryan Gaughan scored one for the Raiders. Rapid City had 12 shots on goal to O’Gorman’s three. The Knights stopped nine shots, and Shawn Bauer had three saves for Rapid City.

GIRLS

Harrisburg 3, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 0 — Hailee Christensen scored two goals and Abby Flanagan one for the Tigers.

