South Dakota high school girls basketball players to know in 2022-23

It’s basketball season. As South Dakota high school hoops enters its first full week, some of the top players in the state are back representing their schools once again.

Here are a few girls basketball players the Argus Leader is keeping an eye on early (and you should, too).

Kami Wadsworth, F, Hamlin

One of the best low-post scorers in Class A last year, Wadsworth formed a dynamic duo with fellow forward Ally Abraham to advance to his second-straight state title game last year. Hamlin is looking to get over that hill to finally win one of those title games, and Wadsworth should be a dominant force that opens the door for them to do that. She averaged 20.8 points and six rebounds per game and should be in line to put up similar numbers this year.

Hillary Behrens, G/F, Brandon Valley

Behrens put up silly numbers last year, averaging 17 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals per game. With the size of a forward but with an ability to handle Brandon Valley’s offense, there’s a chance the Lynx could make a leap from a respectable fourth-place finish in Class AA if Behrens takes a jump, too. No matter the team’s success, Behrens will be competing for the title of the state’s best player.

Reese Ross, G/F, St. Thomas More

Ross was last year’s class A state tournament breakout star, averaging 18.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 2.2 steals per game last season before a dominant run to the state title for St. Thomas More. The Utah commit enters this year perhaps as the state’s best girls basketball player, making the Cavaliers dangerous for as long as she’s dominating all parts of the floor.

Katie Vasecka, G, Tea Area

Vasecka is one of the best scoring guards in the state, pouring in 19 points per game as just a sophomore. In her junior year, the Titans lose a few Seniors in their starting lineup, but Vasecka shouldn’t provide any less of a scoring punch. She’ll be looking for her shot a lot this year if Tea Area is to take a leap from its 12-9 2021-22 season.

Ashlyn Koupal, G/F, Wagner

Quite a few members of this Wagner team will be worth keeping an eye on, individually. Class A’s top seed in 2021 Returns two of the state’s top Seniors in forward Emma Yost and guard Shalayne Nagel, but its ninth-grader Ashlynn Koupal who is perhaps the most intriguing. She’s received tremendous college interest following an eighth-grade year where she averaged 10 points and five rebounds per game, earning offers from South Dakota, South Dakota State, Nebraska, Creighton and more. She’s due for a big leap as one of the state’s rising stars.

Mahli Abdouch, G, O’Gorman

O’Gorman lost a few key contributors from last year’s state title team, but the Knights are bound to stay strong because it has perhaps the most reliable point guard in all of South Dakota. Abdouch didn’t need to score as much last year with guard Hannah Ronsiek putting up plenty of shots, but was able to anyway because she did so efficiently. She posted 12.5 points per game and 5.2 assists, and those averages will only grow with the ball in her hand more. She’s a Class AA Player of the Year contender.

Cierra Watkins, G, Sioux Falls Jefferson

Jefferson supplied the biggest surprise of the Class AA state tournament last year, upsetting No. 1 seed Washington in the first round of the tournament to win its first-ever state tournament game. A big part of it was the Cavaliers’ defense, and Watkins is perhaps as good a defender as anyone in the state. The senior averaged 12.2 points per game and an incredible 2.7 steals, and figures to be a huge part of a strong-looking Cavaliers team this year. They’re a team to watch and she’s the player to most keep an eye on.

Coral Mason, F, Viborg-Hurley

The best player is Class B’s biggest surprise, there’s no one going into the 2022-23 season that should be unaware of Mason at this point. The senior forward averaged 15.7 points per game, 8.1 rebounds and 2.84 steals for a Viborg-Hurley team that went from No. 8-seed to state Champions in the Class B state tournament a season ago. With her team due for a lot more respect this year, Mason should be considered among the state’s best.

Avery Broughton, F, Corsica-Stickney

For the second-straight year, Broughton will be coming off an ACL injury. The South Dakota commit and one of South Dakota’s best basketball players wasn’t even 100% last season, but still put up 18.5 points per game, 10.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.5 steals and 2.3 blocks. That’s by far one of the best all-around statistical outputs in the state. Her availability at the start of the season is still somewhat in question with how recent the latest injury was, but when she returns, Corsica-Stickney will be a contender.

Emilee Fox, G, Mount Vernon/Plankinton

Mount Vernon/Plankinton was a really intriguing team last year — never considered among the best teams in the class but in a super competitive Class A it was hard to predict who would emerge. Fox is MVP’s best player, having averaged 18.8 points per game as a sophomore, and is in line for a huge jump as a junior. The South Dakota State commit will likely be considered one of the state’s most dangerous lead guards by the season’s end, if not right from the start.

