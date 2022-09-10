South Dakota high school football scores, schedule and live streams

Chase Van Tol threw an 80-yard halfback option touchdown pass that was tipped into the hands of Ethan McKnelly to send Class 11AA No. 2 Tea past Class 11AAA No. 2 O’Gorman in a wild 44-41 win on Friday night.

It was a battle of different Offensive styles, as O’Gorman (2-1) dominated in the air and Tea (3-0) on the ground.

The Knights’ Bennett Dannenbring threw for 468 yards with five touchdown passes — two to Ryland Sattler, who had 204 receiving yards. Sullivan Schlimgen had 109 yards receiving and a touchdown catch.

For Tea, Blake Thompson ran for 154 yards with two touchdowns. Van Tol, in addition to his sole pass of the game that ended up winning it for the Titans, ran for 116 yards with a score. Maddix Slykhuis also had a rushing touchdown.

Overall, the Knights had more than 500 yards of total offense, including 64 rushing yards. The Titans had 433 yards of total offense, including 133 passing yards.

Tea also had two interceptions.

Maverick Jones ran for 107 yards with a touchdown for the Knights.

O’Gorman led 20-12 at halftime.

South Dakota high school football scores

Aberdeen Roncalli 70, Dakota Hills 0

Alcester-Hudson 32, Garretson 17 — Alcester-Hudson ran for 271 total yards and scored one touchdown in each quarter. Mateo Kleinhans ran for 123 yards with a score and Jose Lopez reached the end zone twice and ran for 104 yards. For Garretson, Carson Clark ran for 144 yards with a touchdown and Hunter Abraham also ran in for a score.

Avon 28, Gayville-Volin 0

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 20, Parker 2 — Riley Endres scored two rushing touchdowns for BE/E and Macklen Weber had a touchdown pass in a game where defenses shone. Aguer Van Sickle had 11 tackles for the Seahawks and Levi Wieman had 11 for Parker. Both teams combined for 279 yards of total offense and 20 first downs. There were three interceptions and three fumbles.

Bon Homme 20, Viborg-Hurley 0

Canton 36, Lennox 25

Canistota 46, Florence/Henry 0 — Tye Merrill ran for 144 yards with two rushing touchdowns to lead Canistota. Tage Ortman and Joseph Bond added rushing touchdowns, while Ortman also threw two touchdown passes and had 131 yards in the air. Bond and Cayden Scott had receiving touchdowns. Tegan Sumner had 12 tackles for Florence/Henry.

Castlewood 60, Dell Rapids St. Mary 6

Chamberlain 15, Lakota Tech 14

Chester 50, Arlington 0 — Jovi Wolf had 104 rushing yards and one touchdown as well as two receptions for 66 yards and one touchdown. Garrett Hansen led the Flyers with 10 tackles, according to the Madison Daily Leader.

Colome 34, Burke 28 — Eli Vobr’s 21-yard pass to Kaden Pechota with nine seconds left gave Colome the win. Kash Heath ran for 173 yards and had two touchdowns for Colome. Pechota ran for 65 yards with a touchdown. Vobr threw for 125 yards with two touchdown passes — both to Kaden Pechota. For Burke, Reed Benter had two touchdown passes and a rushing touchdown. Sawyer Tietgen also had a touchdown. Benter threw for 212 yards and Tietgen ran for 84.

Corsica/Stickney 38, Centerville 24

Dell Rapids 41, Hot Springs 21 — Mason Stubbe scored both of his touchdowns in the first quarter and ran for 64 yards as the Quarriers took an early lead and never looked back. Brayden Pankonen had a rushing touchdown and Cooper Frost had two passing touchdowns — one to Stubbe and one to Braden Fersdahl.

DeSmet 58, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 0

Deuel 30, Webster 6

Elkton-Lake Benton 44, Deubrook 20

Estelline/Hendricks 41, Iroquois/Lake Preston Co-op 16

Faith 34, North Central Co-Op 8

Faulkton 46, Langford 19

Flandreau 28, Baltic 12 — Paul Parsley threw three touchdown passes and had 167 total passing yards for Flandreau. Ethan Hoffman had 77 yards receiving with a touchdown and Kolby Peters had 52 receiving yards with two touchdowns. Ethan Hoffman ran for 91 yards and Lane Johanson had a touchdown run. For Baltic, Tate Feucht threw for 117 yards with a touchdown to Jack Erickson, who had 90 yards receiving. Isaac Weeman had a rushing touchdown.

Gregory 50, Bennett County 0

Groton Area 20, Clark/Willow Lake 14

Hamlin 46, Britton-Hecla 0

Hanson 8, Parkston 6

Harding County/Bison 54, Lemmon/McIntosh 6

Harrisburg 28, Rapid City Stevens 0

Herreid/Selby Area 72, Newell 0

Hitchcock-Tulare 67, Waverly-South Shore 0

Howard 59, Colman-Egan 26

Ipswich 48, Northwestern 0

Lead-Deadwood 27, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 18

Lower Brule 68, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 0

Lyman 58, White River 8

McCook Central/Montrose 40, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 0

Mount Vernon-Plankinton 30, Jim River 7 — Reed Rus ran for 117 yards and scored three touchdowns for MV-P. He also had 7.5 tackles. Brayden Sattler returned a kickoff 60 yards for a touchdown. For Jim River, Ajay Herrboldt scored on a 39-yard run.

Philip 42, Jones County 6

Platte-Geddes 32, Kimball/White Lake 0

Rapid City Christian 26, Custer 8

Red Cloud 50, Crazy Horse 0

Redfield 21, Mobridge-Pollock 20

Sioux Falls Christian 24, Dakota Valley 14

Sioux Valley 55, Hill City 18

Spearfish 36, Douglas 8

Sully Buttes 50, Sunshine Bible Academy 0

Tea 44, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 41

Timber Lake 38, Dupree 0

Tiospa Zina Tribal 48, Omaha Nation, Neb. 6

Tri-Valley 52, Sisseton 0

Vermillion 22, Madison 16

Wagner 14, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 7

Wall 50, Kadoka Area 0

Warner 60, Potter County 12

West Central 28, Madison 25 — Justin Zirpel ran for 113 yards with two touchdowns and threw for 208 yards with two passing TDs as the Trojans held off the Bulldogs. Deuce Sherard had 55 yards receiving and Mason Berens 29 yards receiving. Both had touchdowns. For Madison, Bruce Galde ran for 112 yards with a score and Ben Brooks 101 yards with a touchdown. Brooks also had a touchdown pass to Shane Veehhof. West Central trailed 19-14 at the start of the fourth quarter.

Winnebago, Neb. 60, St. Francis Indian 0

Winner 22, Beresford 0

Yankton 41, Watertown 7

Saturday’s high school football schedule

McLaughlin vs. Marty, 2:00 PM MT

Sioux Falls Roosevelt vs. Sioux Falls Washington, 3:30 PM CT

Sturgis Brown vs. Aberdeen Central, 5:00 PM MT

Huron vs. Brookings, 6:00 PM CT

Rapid City Central vs. Brandon Valley, 6:00 PM MT

St. Thomas More vs. Belle Fourche, 6:00 PM MT

Pierre TF Riggs vs. Mitchell, 7:00 PM CT

Sioux Falls Lincoln vs. Sioux Falls Jefferson, 7:00 PM CT