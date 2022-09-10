South Dakota high school football scores, schedule and live streams

Chase Van Tol threw an 80-yard halfback option touchdown pass that was tipped into the hands of Ethan McKnelly to send Class 11AA No. 2 Tea past Class 11AAA No. 2 O’Gorman in a wild 44-41 win on Friday night.

It was a battle of different Offensive styles, as O’Gorman (2-1) dominated in the air and Tea (3-0) on the ground.

The Knights’ Bennett Dannenbring threw for 468 yards with five touchdown passes — two to Ryland Sattler, who had 204 receiving yards. Sullivan Schlimgen had 109 yards receiving and a touchdown catch.

O'Gorman's Bennett Dannenbring is sacked by Tea Area's Nike Rosas and Matt Halbur during a football game on Friday, September 9, 2022, in Tea.

For Tea, Blake Thompson ran for 154 yards with two touchdowns. Van Tol, in addition to his sole pass of the game that ended up winning it for the Titans, ran for 116 yards with a score. Maddix Slykhuis also had a rushing touchdown.

Overall, the Knights had more than 500 yards of total offense, including 64 rushing yards. The Titans had 433 yards of total offense, including 133 passing yards.

Tea also had two interceptions.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button