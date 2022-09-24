South Dakota high school football scores, recaps: Sept. 23

Aberdeen Central 24, Huron 7

Alcester-Hudson 46, Gayville-Volin 0 — Evan Brown ran for 197 yards with two touchdowns to lead Alcester-Hudson. Jose Lopez also had a rushing TD, while Mateo Kleinhans threw two touchdowns — one to William Hallaway and one to Ethan Bovill. Dominic Egdom returned an interception for a touchdown. Next: Alcester-Hudson (6-0) visits Avon; GV (0-6) visits Freeman/ Marion/ Freeman Academy Co-op.

Beresford 54, Lennox 35

Bon Homme 42, Platte-Geddes 6

Brandon Valley 33, Rapid City Stevens 20

Britton-Hecla 43, Arlington 12

Brookings 40, Douglas 6

Corsica-Stickney 36, Avon 28

Dakota Valley 14, Madison 7 — Ethan Anema threw two touchdown passes, including the game-winning TD pass to Trae Piel in the fourth quarter, as Dakota Valley held off Madison. Anema also threw a TD pass to Sam Faldmo. Anema threw for 185 yards and ran for 60. For Madison, Ben Brooks threw for 186 yards — 113 of those went to Shane Veehhof. Next: Dakota Valley (4-1) hosts Lennox; Madison (1-4) visits Canton.

Dell Rapids 37, Milbank 6 — Mason Stubbe, Brayden Pankonen and Chase Jones scored rushing TDs to lead the Quarriers. Pankonen also returned a kickoff 60 yards for a TD and Stubbe a 65-yard punt return for a TD, while the defense added two points on a safety. Garrett Mertens threw for 99 yards for Milbank. Next: Dell Rapids (5-0) visits Beresford; Milbank (0-5) hosts Sioux Falls Christian.

Dell Rapids St. Mary 48, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 16

Deuel 55, Dakota Hills 0

Elk Point-Jefferson 61, Flandreau 7 — Noah McDermott was a perfect 12-for-12 passing with 204 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Huskies. Devin Schmidt, Kaden Moore and Ben Swatek all had receiving touchdowns, while Swatek ran for 76 yards with a rushing TD. Lucas Heuser and Christian Mueller also reached the end zone. Jacob Gale returned a punt 39 yards for a touchdown. For Flandreau, Paul Parsley scored a rushing TD. Next: EPJ (5-0) hosts Miller/Highmore Harrold; Flandreau (2-4) visits Jim River.

Estelline/Hendricks 42, Centerville 16

Florence/Henry 27, Deubrook 6

Freeman/ Marion/ Freeman Academy Co-op 44, Colome 22

Gregory 26, Kimball/White Lake 0

Groton Area 28, Sisseton 0

Hanson 26, Canistota 6 — Brock Tuttle ran for 135 yards and scored two touchdowns to lead Hanson. Hadley Wallace and Weston Kayser both scored rushing TDs, and Wallace ran for 78 yards. Noah Kleinsasser ran for 52 yards with a touchdown for Canistota, and Tage Ortman ran for 78 yards. Levi Schroeder had 10.5 tackles for Canistota and Kleinsasser 9.5. Next: Canistota (2-4) visits Deubrook Area; Hanson (4-1) visits Garretson.

Harding County/Bison 52, Dupree 0

Harrisburg 35, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 0

Herreid/Selby Area 46, Sully Buttes 6

Hitchcock-Tulare 76, Sunshine Bible Academy 22

Hot Springs 44, Lead-Deadwood 0

Howard 56, Irene-Wakonda 22 — Taiden Hoyer threw two touchdown passes and added a rushing TD to lead Howard. They threw for 127 yards and ran for 103 yards. Both of his TD passes were to Atticus Darnell. Karsyn Feldhaus added two rushing TDs and Tate Miller and Griffin Clubb also scored. For IW, Dashel Spurrel threw two touchdown passes and scored on a 52-yard run. They threw for 138 yards and ran for 69. Next: Howard (6-0) visits Viborg-Hurley; Irene-Wakonda (3-3) visits Dupree.

Kadoka Area 44, Jones County 0

Lower Brule 34, Standing Rock ND 0

Miller/Highmore-Harrold 41, Hill City 6

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 32, Tri-Valley 6 — Reed Rus ran for 259 yards on 22 carries and scored four touchdowns for MV/P. They scored on runs of 75, 62, 36 and 10 yards. Colby Carruthers scored on a 1-yard TD run for Tri-Valley. Carruthers had 14 tackles and Austin McNulty 10. Next: MV/P (6-0) visits Wagner; Tri-Valley (3-2) hosts West Central.

Northwestern 36, Langford 14

Parker 21, Baltic 6 — Charlie Patten ran for 121 yards with two touchdowns, while Ray Travnicek threw a touchdown pass to Levi Berens for Parker. Travnicek threw for 110 yards. For Baltic, Tate Feucht threw a TD pass to Carson Roach. Riley Schultz had 9.5 tackles. Next: Baltic (0-6) hosts Sioux Valley; Parker (1-5) visits Redfield.

Parkston 52, Garretson 0

Pierre 47, Watertown 13

Rapid City Christian 50, Lakota Tech 8

Redfield 25, Webster 0

Sioux Falls Jefferson 49, Mitchell 7

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 35, Sioux Falls Lincoln 28

Stanley County 43, White River 16

St. Thomas More 20, Sturgis 10

Tea Area 38, Yankton 28

Todd County def. Omaha Nation, Neb., forfeits

Vermillion 28, Custer 0

Viborg-Hurley 50, Chester 0

Wall 48, Lyman 6

Warner 45, Faulkton 32

West Central 34, Canton 12

Wolsey/Wessington 50, Colman/Egan 12

Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 25, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Pine Ridge vs. Little Wound, ppd.

South Dakota high school football schedule

Crazy Horse vs. Takini 1:00 PM MT Crazy Horse School

Castlewood vs. Hamlin 7:00 PM CTElkton-Lake Benton vs. Iroquois/Lake Preston 7:00 PM

Sioux Falls Christian vs. Chamberlain 7:00 PM

Sioux Valley vs. McCook Central/Montrose 7:00 PM

Mobridge-Pollock vs. Clark/Willow Lake 7:00 PM CT

Wagner vs. Jim River 7:00 PM CT

Lemmon/McIntosh vs. Newell 7:00 PM MT

Philip vs. New Underwood 7:00 PM MT

Tiospa Zina vs. Winnebago, NE 6:00 PM CT

Belle Fourche vs. Spearfish 6:00 PM MT

Rapid City Christian vs. Lakota Tech 6:00 PM

Faith vs. Timber Lake 6:30 PM MT