South Dakota high school football scores, recaps: Sept. 23

Aberdeen Central 24, Huron 7

Alcester-Hudson 46, Gayville-Volin 0 — Evan Brown ran for 197 yards with two touchdowns to lead Alcester-Hudson. Jose Lopez also had a rushing TD, while Mateo Kleinhans threw two touchdowns — one to William Hallaway and one to Ethan Bovill. Dominic Egdom returned an interception for a touchdown. Next: Alcester-Hudson (6-0) visits Avon; GV (0-6) visits Freeman/ Marion/ Freeman Academy Co-op.

Beresford 54, Lennox 35

Bon Homme 42, Platte-Geddes 6

Brandon Valley 33, Rapid City Stevens 20

Britton-Hecla 43, Arlington 12

Brookings 40, Douglas 6

Corsica-Stickney 36, Avon 28

Dakota Valley 14, Madison 7 — Ethan Anema threw two touchdown passes, including the game-winning TD pass to Trae Piel in the fourth quarter, as Dakota Valley held off Madison. Anema also threw a TD pass to Sam Faldmo. Anema threw for 185 yards and ran for 60. For Madison, Ben Brooks threw for 186 yards — 113 of those went to Shane Veehhof. Next: Dakota Valley (4-1) hosts Lennox; Madison (1-4) visits Canton.

