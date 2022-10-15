South Dakota high school football scores, playoff pairings

It’s the last week of the regular season for small schools as Playoffs start next week for those programs. A lot of teams have a bye week, but for others, it’s business as usual.

South Dakota high school football scores

Aberdeen Central 29, Yankton 7

Alcester-Hudson 36, Irene-Wakonda 14 — Evan Brown ran for 164 yards with two touchdowns for Alcester-Hudson (7-1). Jose Topete-Lopez and Owen Bovill also had rushing TDs. Mateo Kleinhans threw for 64 yards with a TD pass to Dominic Van Egdom. Kleinhans also ran for 76 yards. For Irene-Wakonda (3-5), Dashel Spurrell threw for 133 yards with a touchdown pass to Jense Hansen. Chase Dahlerup ran for 85 yards with a touchdown.

Beresford 22, Dakota Valley 20

Burke 33, Gayville-Volin 22

Canistota 22, Platte-Geddes 8

Canton def. Custer, forfeit

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 38, Marty Indian 22

Dell Rapids 42, St. Thomas More 19 — Jack Henry threw for 127 yards with three touchdown passes for Dell Rapids. They also ran for 83 yards. Brayden Pankonen scored two rushing TDs and tallied 40 yards. Cole Ruesink ran for 51 yards with a score. Pankonen also had 96 receiving yards with two touchdowns. Next: Dell Rapids (8-0) visits Dakota Valley.

