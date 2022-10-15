South Dakota high school football scores, playoff pairings

It’s the last week of the regular season for small schools as Playoffs start next week for those programs. A lot of teams have a bye week, but for others, it’s business as usual.

South Dakota high school football scores

Aberdeen Central 29, Yankton 7

Alcester-Hudson 36, Irene-Wakonda 14 — Evan Brown ran for 164 yards with two touchdowns for Alcester-Hudson (7-1). Jose Topete-Lopez and Owen Bovill also had rushing TDs. Mateo Kleinhans threw for 64 yards with a TD pass to Dominic Van Egdom. Kleinhans also ran for 76 yards. For Irene-Wakonda (3-5), Dashel Spurrell threw for 133 yards with a touchdown pass to Jense Hansen. Chase Dahlerup ran for 85 yards with a touchdown.

Beresford 22, Dakota Valley 20

Burke 33, Gayville-Volin 22

Canistota 22, Platte-Geddes 8

Canton def. Custer, forfeit

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 38, Marty Indian 22

Dell Rapids 42, St. Thomas More 19 — Jack Henry threw for 127 yards with three touchdown passes for Dell Rapids. They also ran for 83 yards. Brayden Pankonen scored two rushing TDs and tallied 40 yards. Cole Ruesink ran for 51 yards with a score. Pankonen also had 96 receiving yards with two touchdowns. Next: Dell Rapids (8-0) visits Dakota Valley.

Dell Rapids St. Mary 36, Estelline/Hendricks 18 — Nic Gaspar ran for 198 yards with three touchdowns for DRSM (4-4). They ran 19 times for an average of 10.4 yards per carry. CJ Smith threw for 101 yards with a TD pass and ran for 40 with a touchdown. Tate Bunkers ran for 104 yards. For Estelline/Hendricks (4-4), Mattix Hausman ran for 16 yards for two touchdowns. They threw for 81 yards. Joseph McAninch also had a rushing TD.

Deuel 26, Redfield 13

Elkton-Lake Benton 32, Castlewood 26

Elk Point-Jefferson 28, Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 14

Faith 42, Stanley County 16

Freeman/ Marion/ Freeman Academy Co-op 36, Florence/Henry 14

Garretson 33, Centerville 14

Gregory 23, Bon Homme 12

Hanson 45, Colome 14

Harrisburg 41, Brookings 7

Herreid/Selby Area 50, Britton-Hecla 0

Hitchcock-Tulare 52, Great Plains Lutheran 0

Hot Springs 42, Hill City 0

Howard 45, Chester 7

Ipswich 54, North Central Co-Op 0

Kadoka Area 56, New Underwood 6

Kimball/White Lake 53, Bennett County 0

Lead-Deadwood 53, Lakota Tech 30

Leola/Frederick 56, Faulkton 34

Lower Brule 48, Omaha Nation, Neb. 0

Lyman 60, Lemmon/McIntosh 7

McCook Central/Montrose 44, Parker 0

Milbank 16, Chamberlain 8

Miller/Highmore-Harrold 41, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 16

Mitchell 21, Huron 14

Mobridge-Pollock 30, Groton Area 12

Philip 50, White River 0

Pierre 35, Tea Area 30 — Lincoln Kienholz threw for 256 yards with three touchdowns and ran for 205 yards with two more scores as the Governors beat Tea in a battle of undefeated Class 11AA teams. Brecken Krueger had 71 yards receiving with a TD and Jayden Wiebe 47 and a touchdown. For Tea, Maddix Slykhuis threw for 148 yards with two touchdowns — one to Parker Mulder and the other to Chase Van Tol. Van Tol ran for 63 yards with a rushing TD and Keegan DeYoung ran for 65 yards with a touchdown. Next: Pierre (8-0) visits Douglas; Tea (7-1) visits Watertown.

Potter County 42, Sunshine Bible Academy 14

Red Cloud 48, Winnebago, Neb. 42

Sioux Falls Christian 48, Belle Fourche 7

Sioux Falls Lincoln 38, Sioux Falls Washington 7

Sioux Falls Jefferson 38, Brandon Valley 14

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 53, Rapid City Central 7

Sioux Valley 29, Flandreau 13

Sisseton 20, Baltic 6

St. Francis Indian 26, Pine Ridge 6

Sturgis Brown 27, Douglas 0

Sully Buttes 32, Corsica/Stickney 14

Todd County 30, Standing Rock, ND 22

Tri-Valley 48, Wagner 6

Vermillion 28, Madison 20 — Hayden Christopherson threw three touchdown passes to three separate receivers and the Tanagers scored 13 points in the fourth quarter to beat Madison. Christopherson threw 276 yards and had TD passes to Trillion Sorrell, Zoan Robinson and Connor Larson. Sorrell had 88 yards receiving and Robinson 95. Jeremy Crowe ran for 70 yards. For Madison, Ben Brooks ran for 86 yards with a touchdown and Bruce Galde also ran in for a score. Brooks threw a TD pass to Andrew Comes. Next: Vermillion (3-5) visits Belle Fourche; Madison (3-5) hosts Custer.

Warner 55, Northwestern 0

Watertown 26, Spearfish 7

Waverly-South Shore 55, Langford 0

West Central 38, Lennox 16

Winner 34, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 8

Wolsey-Wessington 34, Avon 16 — Blaze Herman threw for 333 yards with three touchdowns for Wolsey-Wessington (5-3). They also added a rushing TD. Tate French had 162 yards receiving with a touchdown, and Moshe Richmond had 86 yards receiving with a score. Joey Hoverson had a receiving TD. For Avon (4-4), Paxton Bierema ran for 82 yards with a score, and Brady Bierema had a rushing TD.

Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 14, Rapid City Christian 6

South Dakota high school football schedule

Colman-Egan vs. Arlington, 7:00 PM CT

Iroquois/Lake Preston vs., 7:00 PM CT

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland vs. Iroquois/Lake Preston, 7:00 PM CT

Deubrook Area vs. De Smet, 7:00 PM CT

Crazy Horse vs. Flandreau Indian, 2:00 PM MT

South Dakota high school playoff pairings

Class 11B

All games Thursday; Times TBD

Well. 16 Lead-Deadwood (4-4) at No. 1 Winner (8-0)

Well. 9 St. Thomas More (5-3) at No. 8 Deuel (7-1)

Well. 13 Tri-Valley (4-4) at No. 4 Mount Vernon/Plankinton (7-1)

Well. 12 Sioux Valley (5-3) at No. 5 McCook Central/Montrose (7-1)

Well. 10 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (5-3) at Hot Springs (6-2)

Well. 14 Rapid City Christian (4-4) at No. 3 Elk Point-Jefferson (8-0)

Well. 11 Redfield (5-3) at No. 6 Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central (6-2)

Class 9AA

All games Thursday; Times TBD

Well. 16 Stanley County (3-5) at No. 1 Wall (8-0)

Well. 9 Ipswich (6-2) at No. 8 Bon Homme (6-2)

Well. 13 Viborg-Hurley (4-4) at No. 4 Hamlin (7-1)

Well. 12 Platte-Geddes (4-4) at No. 5 Hanson (7-1)

Well. 15 Kimball/White Lake (2-6) at No. 2 Elkton-Lake Benton (8-0)

Well. 10 Florence/Henry (4-4) at No. 7 Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy (6-2)

Well. 14 Britton-Hecla (4-4) at No. 3 Howard (8-0)

Well. 11 Leola/Frederick Area (5-3) at No. 6 Parkston (7-1)

Class 9A

All games Thursday; Times TBD

Well. 16 Burke (1-7) at No. 1 Warner (8-0)

Well. 9 Canistota (4-4) at No. 8 Alcester-Hudson (7-1)

Well. 13 Chester Area (3-5) at No. 4 Harding County/Bison (6-2)

Well. 12 Estelline/Hendricks (4-4) at No. 5 Philip (7-1)

Well. 15 Oldham-Ramona/Rutland (2-6) at No. 2 Lyman (7-1)

Well. 10 Timber Lake (5-3) at No. 7 Castlewood (6-2)

Well. 14 Iroquois/Lake Preston (2-6) at No. 3 Gregory (7-1)

Well. 11 Deubrook Area (4-4) at No. 6 Wolsey-Wessington (5-3)