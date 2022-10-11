South Dakota Golf Association closes out season with annual tournament

SPEARFISH, SD – The best Amateur Golfers in the state took on the pros Sunday morning. The Spearfish Canyon Country Club was the site of this year’s SoDak Cup tournament, held by the South Dakota Golf Association.

The South Dakota Golf Association has been around for more than 50 years, working to promote and grow the game of golf across the state. This year, teams of 12 amateurs and 12 professional golfers competed, with the Amateur team being brought in via invitation based on success throughout the season.

One Amateur team, Amanda Schelske from the Lakeview course in Mitchell birdied the last hole to win her match to ensure that they would at least retain the cup. Professional Levi Pearson from the Cattail Crossing Club in Aberdeen birdied on the 18th hole, lifting the PGA team to a 12-12 tie.

The tournament was all part of a successful end to another season.

“We had another great season. Golf is on the rise, and in our CGA tournaments are very popular,” Executive Director for the SDGA, Tom Jansa, said. “We have 13 Championships across the state over the summer and 50 junior events. And yeah, we’re doing really well. Golf is very healthy. And again, both these amateurs and the professionals that are playing here are some of our biggest Promoters of the golf game across the state helping to grow the game.”

The South Dakota Golf Association also holds events throughout the season aimed at school-aged children to help them gain interest in the sport. More on that can be found on their website.