South Dakota football hosting signing day party Wednesday

VERMILLION, SD—South Dakota football is hosting a signing day party Wednesday inside the Dome Club starting at 4:30 pm and leading up to the Coyotes’ Women’s basketball game against Oral Roberts at 6 pm inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

The event is open to the public and members of the media. It includes a 30-minute live radio show featuring the head football coach Bob Nielson along with Carter Woodiel of the Coyote Sports Network from 5-5:30 pm Nielson will take questions from the media and the public upon conclusion of the radio show.

Members of the Coyote coaching staff will be present throughout the event. Notes and video Highlights of each of the new signees will also be on display. Free light appetizers will be served.

Wednesday is the first day that a high school senior can sign a binding National Letter of Intent to play football with a school. Student-athletes do not need to sign their NLI on the first day of the signing period, but many do. This early signing period for football runs Wednesday through Friday.