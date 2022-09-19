South Dakota Department of Tourism launches State of Create passport highlighting arts and culture

The South Dakota Department of Tourism, in partnership with the South Dakota Arts Council, has launched a free mobile app highlighting arts and culture across the state.

The State of Create passport comes as the second of a series of passports launched by the Department of Tourism to encourage users to experience rural, off-the-beaten path, or local attractions across the state. This passport focuses on the arts scene in South Dakota including festivals, sculptures, historic theaters, galleries and more.

Passport users can win prizes for their participation in the program.

“Following the success of our first passport program, South Dakota Great Finds, we are eager to launch this second series focused on the state’s vast arts and cultural scene,” said Jim Hagen, Secretary of the Department of Tourism. “This passport highlights so many fantastic locations across the state. We are excited to introduce visitors to arts-related places and events they may not have previously known about.”

The pass can be accessed on TravelSouthDakota.com and delivered to users’ mobile devices, with no app download necessary. The program is free and available to residents and visitors alike.

To facilitate the program, the Department of Tourism partnered with a technology company called Bandwango. Bandwango has successfully launched successful gamified check-in programs with destinations across the United States and Canada.