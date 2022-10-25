South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association/Sanford Sports Academy fall coaching clinic set for Nov. 12 – Mitchell Republic
SIOUX FALLS — The South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association/Sanford Sports Academy fall coaching clinic is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Sanford Pentagon.
Running from approximately 9 am to 4:30 pm, the Clinic will cost $30 and includes six sessions with focuses ranging from planning practice to career tips. Interested coaches can register in advance through the Sanford Sports website.
Scheduled sessions include:
- 9-9:50 am: Practice plans and drills by Mitch Begeman, Sioux Falls Roosevelt boys basketball Coach
- 10-10:50 am: Teaching concepts through small-sided games by Nate Kaeding, Sanford Sports basketball Coordinator
- 11-11:50 am: Game time decisions and long-term career tips by Skip Dolan, Annandale (Minn.) Coach
- Noon-1:30 pm: Lunch, meeting and vendors
- 1:35-2:25 pm: Tigers’ basketball culture and team concepts by Eldon Marshall and Justice Morrison, White River boys basketball coaches
- 2:35-3:25 pm: Controlling variables taught through 3-on-3 by Jason Kleis, Dakota Valley boys basketball Coach
- 3:35-4:25 pm: Defensive drills to build your program by Dwight Walker, Sanford Sports Academy skill development Coach
