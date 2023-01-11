South Dakota Aerial and Arts grows the adult aerial community

SIOUX FALLS, SD (Dakota News Now) – The adult aerial community may begin to grow after a new studio opened on Sunday in Sioux Falls.

South Dakota Aerial and Arts is the only adult aerial studio here in Sioux Falls.

“We just opened, and we’re starting classes ranging from flexibility to aerial silks. And then we have open gym time as well. So we are a space open for anyone who’s looking to learn aerial arts, to try a new hobby or bring in a group of their friends to try something new,” said Katie Herrmann, owner of South Dakota Aerial and Arts.

New adult aerial studio in Sioux Falls

Owners Katie Herrmann and Ashley Premer didn’t realize that starting this hobby would end up being so much more than just the silks.

“We’re both super passionate about aerial—it’s literally all we talk about with each other,” Ashley said. “We want to share our passion.”

When teaching their clients, they want the experience to be more than just learning the ropes. They want them to leave with a stronger sense of self as well.

“The words ‘welcomed,’ ‘inclusive,’ ‘at home’—those were the words that were used, and that’s all we want. We want everyone to feel like this is their sport, and that they can do it and be empowered,” Ashley Premer expressed.

New adult aerial studio in Sioux Falls

They explain that their goal is to spread the word and the love of Ariel with Sioux Falls.

“We want a larger community of people who are excited, who feel empowered, and really just bringing aerial more widespread in Sioux Falls and then in South Dakota and beyond,” said Katie.

New adult aerial studio in Sioux Falls

They are now open and taking classes. You can find more information here: SDAerialArts.Com.

