South County Art Association sees record submissions for new exhibit | Arts & Living

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI — The South County Art Association 2022 Open Juried All Media Exhibition, which opened on October 20, is truly an exhibition for the record books. With more entries than had ever been submitted for a single show, and more selected pieces than ever, the show highlights several superlatives.

“It’s a great representation of the diversity of art forms and artists’ unique styles. It’s the variety of this exhibit that really shows the talent of the local artists,” Jen Ferry, Executive Director of the SCAA said.

The All Media exhibit, which generally draws significant interest from the community, this year accepted a total of 275 pieces for consideration, and chose a record-breaking 94 for the exhibit.

The Exhibition’s Juror, Del-Bourree Bach, a well-established Mystic, Connecticut artist, who singlehandedly undertook the Herculean task of viewing and evaluating each piece for the Exhibition, said, “In choosing a show, I always look for something different, or striking, to see artists pushing the envelope of their comfort zone, and the viewer’s. This work submitted gave me a great opportunity to create such an exhibit.”

Bach also stated that he had decided, based on the sheer number of submitted works, to only choose one piece per artist, regardless of how many worthy pieces were submitted. He noted the need for equity for the entrants due to the number of pieces, and felt the show would be a better one if he adhered to that limit.

The exhibit’s first-place work, a drawing called “Desiderata,” by artist Mi Ok Song, is striking, with an inviting color palette. Song said she created “Desiderata,” which depicts a woman in a chair surrounded by water and creatures of land and sea, with colored pencils and gray paper in 2021, and that it took about two weeks to complete.

Song explained that she named her work after the poem “Desiderata,” by Max Ehrmann, stating, “It’s really about freedom and independence and the journey of the mind and nature.” She said she hoped to achieve the Harmony and balance between nature and Humanity in her drawing.

Ralph Acosta, of Stone Eagle Studio in Stonington, Connecticut, created an intricate watercolor called “African Princess,” which he said was derived from a demonstration requested by his students, who had only, up to the point the piece was created, studied landscapes .

Acosta said he modified the subject by making her younger and adding traditional embellishments and jewelry. Acosta explained he has been having a good year, having won six awards for his art in 2022, and says this year’s successes have created some light to help him thrive through recent health challenges.

The line of Acosta’s life is storied and deep, punctuated by his journey to learn how to paint without the expense of a college education. Throughout his life, he was blessed with the ability to benefit from the tutelage of masters, and eventually gained enough skill to start teaching himself.

“African Princess” earned second place in the All Media Exhibition.

Third Place Winner and sculptor Serena Bates, who created the Whimsical and deceptively light “Love Story, Sirena and Octopus,” says she had wanted to create a Mermaid for over a year before she started to sculpt her piece. The sculpture, a nearly full-size depiction of a Mermaid floating above the ocean floor, canoodling with an octopus, is created with a foam and wire base, covered with a concrete fiberglass material. She explained that despite its size and ostensible heft, the sculpture only weighs around 130 pounds. The sculpture was created to be displayed either indoors or outdoors.

Serena explained that she has been a member of the SCAA on and off for about 20 years, and she’s now a full-time artist, working on both commissions and maritime projects in and around Mystic, Connecticut. She says her work as a maritime artist has brought her fulfilling projects and is getting ready to start building a figurehead with a partner that will be displayed at the Mystic Seaport.

“Fruit Plate” by Jillian Barber was an Honorable Mention at this show, is a ceramic creation including a ceramic face cast by a child, Hanna Szarek-Rama, age 10 (15 now).

The child’s face is surrounded by ceramic fruit created by the artist, amidst an outer layer of broken plate pieces. The piece has interest in all areas, and the plate designs either complement or correspond with the rest of the subject matter.

Barber’s piece is both unique and memorable. Juror Del-Bourree Bach said, “I am always drawn to pieces that combine found objects with an artist’s own work to create something new. Here this is done to perfection, with her fruit, leaves, and mask surrounded by broken plates is wonderfully inventive.”

The Open Juried All Media Exhibition runs until November 12. The Gallery, located at 2587 Kingstown Road in Kingston, is open Wednesday through Sunday 1-5pm.