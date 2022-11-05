South Central AD, basketball Coach takes over football program

— South Central Athletic director and state championship-winning boys basketball Coach Chris Cherry announced that he is taking over the Falcons’ football program as well. Patrick Johnson of 94.3 The Game in Greenville had the news first.

Cherry led South Central’s strong basketball program to a 4A state championship in the 2018-2019 season. As the basketball coach, Cherry has an astonishing record of 270-60. South Central finished as the 3A state runner-up in 2011 and the Falcons have been to multiple other eastern regional finals.

Andy Tew coached South Central’s football team from 2015-2021. Tew announced last offseason that he was stepping down as the Coach after a 1-7 season. South Central hired Kenrdick Parker to take over the program this past June. Parker stepped down after four games this season. Robert Wolbert took over as the interim head coach. South Central finished with a 1-9 record in 2022.

The Falcons’ football program has not achieved the same level of success as the basketball program. Since opening its doors in 2003, South Central’s football team has achieved a .500 record or better only seven times. The Falcons had their best seasons under Tew in 2017 and 2018. South Central went a combined 21-4 over those two seasons, including an undefeated regular season in 2018.

South Central is a 3A school in the Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference. The Falcons play the likes of New Bern, Havelock, JH Rose, and DH Conley as part of their annual conference slate.

Cherry is the sixth head coach in program history.