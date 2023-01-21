South Carolina’s QB Room Has Been Transformed Under Shane Beamer

When Shane Beamer and his Inaugural staff came to Columbia in the 2020 offseason, the quarterback position was one that had potentially the most question marks out of any on the Offensive side of the ball. Collin Hill had just exhausted all of his eligibility, Luke Doty played the final four games of the season as a true freshman, highly touted quarterback Ryan Hilinski threw just six passes and he, along with Connor Jordan wound up transferring out, and Jay Urich decided that he was done playing football.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button