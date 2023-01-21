South Carolina’s QB Room Has Been Transformed Under Shane Beamer

When Shane Beamer and his Inaugural staff came to Columbia in the 2020 offseason, the quarterback position was one that had potentially the most question marks out of any on the Offensive side of the ball. Collin Hill had just exhausted all of his eligibility, Luke Doty played the final four games of the season as a true freshman, highly touted quarterback Ryan Hilinski threw just six passes and he, along with Connor Jordan wound up transferring out, and Jay Urich decided that he was done playing football.

The following season, the Gamecocks had Doty, who possessed loads of potential. Still, they got injured in fall camp, true freshman Gunslinger Colten Gauthier, division three transfer Jason Brown, walk-on Jake Helfrich and Graduate Assistant turned starter Zeb Noland. Despite having what could be best described as a make-shift bunch of quarterbacks, head Coach Shane Beamer and Offensive Coordinator Marcus Satterfield were able to Squeeze seven wins out of the group assembled in year one.

Shane Beamer would achieve arguably his biggest recruiting win on December 14th, 2021, as he would land a polarizing transfer quarterback by the name of Spencer Rattler, who would lead the Gamecocks’ offense the following season. What gets lost in the shuffle, however, is that South Carolina also landed two high school prospects in Tanner Bailey and Braden Davis, both of whom possessed multiple offers from major college football programs.

Add in a healthier Luke Doty, and South Carolina’s quarterback room went through this past season in a much better spot compared to what they had the year before. In the past six months, the Gamecocks secured the pledge of 2024 blue chip quarterback Dante Reno, and also signed in-state prospect LaNorris Sellers, who’s become one of the biggest risers in the recruiting service world in the final months of the 2023 recruiting cycle .

In just the span of two calendar years, Shane Beamer and the program have gone from having few SEC quality quarterbacks, to multiple who could wait their turn behind signal callers that are just as capable as the player in front of them. For teams who wish to contend for championships, they’ve got to have their quarterback room sorted out, or else their chances of making any noise on the national stage are slim to none.

The good news for Gamecock fans is that Shane Beamer understands this, and has transformed the quarterback room into one of the best and deepest rooms in the entire SEC.

