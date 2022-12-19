South Carolina’s Lamont Paris: “We’re Not A Great Team Right Now”

Everyone knew South Carolina entered the season in a difficult situation. Head Coach Lamont Paris and his staff were attempting to install a new system with a group of transfers and true freshmen, a formula hardly conducive to success.

Despite that reality, losing will be disappointing regardless of the expectations. South Carolina is on a skid of late, dropping several contests and looking relatively uncompetitive on both ends of the floor.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button