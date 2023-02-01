South Carolina’s Football Program Awaits The Final Decision From Nyckoles Harbor

Since head Coach Shane Beamer took over the South Carolina Gamecocks football program two offseasons ago, part of his Mindset in recruiting has been to prioritize what’s known as the DMV region, consisting of the Washington DC area, Maryland and Virginia.

This strategy is due to the high number of blue chip prospects that come out of this area and the region’s close proximity to South Carolina in terms of the SEC’s respective football programs, and Nyckoles Harbor has been the biggest piece of evidence conveying these efforts.

