Since head Coach Shane Beamer took over the South Carolina Gamecocks football program two offseasons ago, part of his Mindset in recruiting has been to prioritize what’s known as the DMV region, consisting of the Washington DC area, Maryland and Virginia.

This strategy is due to the high number of blue chip prospects that come out of this area and the region’s close proximity to South Carolina in terms of the SEC’s respective football programs, and Nyckoles Harbor has been the biggest piece of evidence conveying these efforts.

Harbor is a world-class athlete who plays football and runs track and field for the Archbishop Caroll Lions. He has garnered the interest of some of the most historic college football programs, earning over 40 FBS offers.

After narrowing his list of contenders and taking multiple official visits, Harbor seems ready to end the recruiting process and open the next chapter of his Athletic career. Nyckoles will announce this afternoon at around 1 pm EST during a ceremony at Archbishop Carroll that will air on ESPN. The freak athlete will decide among his five Finalists in Maryland, Michigan, South Carolina, Miami, and Oregon.

In terms of which school Nyckoles Harbor will soon call home for the next few years, no one seems to know which program the Washington, DC native will commit to. Each one of his final contenders could have an ace in the hole.

Oregon is the home of Nike, which as a brand offers the cachet that can woo an athlete with high-level marketing potential. Maryland is the home state team, Michigan offers world-class academics, and South Carolina arguably has the strongest relationship with Harbor.

Regarding recruiting Battles as closely contested as this one, in the current world of NIL, almost anything can happen to lead to Harbor’s announcement. Things are trending towards Oregon, and we project Harbor to land in Eugene, Oregon.

Final Forecast: Oregon

