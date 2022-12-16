South Carolina’s Darius Rush Officially Declares For NFL Draft

Corner Darius Rush is one of the greatest stories regarding on-field development in recent memory for South Carolina.

He was a prospect who played quarterback in high school and was moved to the wide receiver position as soon as he arrived in Columbia, only to move to defensive back in the middle of his redshirt freshman season.

Rush became a starter in 2021 and, through his persistence and the coaching of Torrian Gray, became one of the best defensive backs on the team, showing flashes of being a dominant man coverage corner.

