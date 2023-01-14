South Carolina Women’s basketball vs. Missouri Scouting report, score

COLUMBIA — After two comeback victories on the road, No. 1 South Carolina Women’s basketball Returns to Colonial Life Arena undefeated for its next SEC Matchup with Missouri.

The Gamecocks (17-0, 5-0 SEC) have won 35 consecutive games at home and will look to extend that streak against the Tigers (14-4, 3-2) on Sunday (noon, ESPN). South Carolina leads the all-time series 8-4 and is 5-0 when facing Missouri at Colonial Life Arena.

This game is the second in South Carolina’s Unofficial Revenge week for last season’s two conference losses en route to winning the national championship. Missouri delivered South Carolina its only regular-season defeat in 2021-22, winning by a single point in overtime. The Gamecocks beat Kentucky 95-66, on Thursday after losing to the Wildcats in the 2022 SEC Tournament championship.

Bad blood goes way back

South Carolina’s history with Missouri goes even deeper than last season’s upset, although that loss will certainly be top of mind. The Tigers have long played spoiler for South Carolina, also upsetting the Gamecocks 62-60 in 2017 when they went on to win their first NCAA championship. They were also South Carolina’s first SEC loss the following season in 2017-18 when they failed to defend the title.

Beyond the court, Coach Dawn Staley also has a complicated relationship with Missouri. Staley Sued former Tigers athletics director Jim Sterk, who stepped down in 2021, for Defamation in 2018 after comments he made during a radio interview following the Gamecocks’ 64-54 win over Missouri. Sterk alleged that Missouri players were “spit on and called the N-word” by South Carolina fans and that Staley promoted an “unhealthy” atmosphere in the arena. The suit was eventually settled for $50,000, and Sterk released a statement apologizing as part of the settlement.

Hayley Frank runs the court

A preseason All-SEC second-team selection, Missouri senior Hayley Frank has lived up to the hype. Frank leads the team in points and blocks and is second in rebounds and 3-point percentage, averaging 14.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and a steal per game. She had her best performance in a 71-60 win over Arizona State, shooting 53% from the field for a season-high 23 points, three blocks and four rebounds.

Frank’s biggest issue is foul trouble: She fouled out of the Tigers’ loss to LSU after scoring just three points and out of a one-point win over Alabama with nine. She has finished with at least three fouls in every SEC game and has fouled out three times this season. The senior can also be turnover prone, especially against high-level opponents: Of her 40 turnovers this season, 11 have come in five conference games.

Power of the Perimeter

South Carolina’s SEC opponents have figured out the zone defense that slows down the Gamecocks’ dominance in the paint. Two of the team’s three lowest-scoring games this year came against Mississippi State and Georgia, and Kentucky held the Gamecocks under 60 points until giving up 36 in a fourth-quarter collapse. The way around that defensive plan is taking outside shots, which is what LSU did in its 77-57 win over Mizzou: LSU shot 10-of-15 beyond the arc behind five from Alexis Morris.

The Gamecocks are a below-average 3-point shooting team. They currently rank No. 165 in the country, shooting 31.12% from three, and they completed just 22% in a seven-point win over Mississippi State. Against Georgia, South Carolina trailed at Halftime after shooting 23.81% from three, then mounted a second-half comeback shooting 70.84% ​​beyond the arc. Three-pointers falling could make the difference again on Sunday.

Prediction

South Carolina 81, Missouri 65: The Tigers follow the same blueprint that most South Carolina opponents have tried and keep things too close for comfort early, but the Gamecocks don’t lose at home. They shut things down in the second half to secure their redemption from last season.