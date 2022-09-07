South Carolina Women’s basketball Legend

The first thing A’ja Wilson did when she found out she won her second WNBA MVP award was call her parents.

The Las Vegas Aces star was still in the locker room after her team advanced to the WNBA Finals with a 97-92 win over the Seattle Storm on Tuesday.

“I just did not imagine this. I called my parents last night, and I was like ‘You can’t tell anyone, but like, we did it,’ and they just started screaming like they did the first time,” Wilson said . “It was just a feeling that just never gets old. I’m so glad that they’re able to enjoy this moment with me … because without them, there’s no me. This was definitely a top-three exciting moment.”

