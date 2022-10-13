South Carolina Women’s basketball gets first 2023 commit, Sahnya Jah

COLUMBIA — South Carolina Women’s basketball has its first commitment from the Class of 2023. After taking her official visit, four-star prospect Sahnya Jah announced her verbal commitment to Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks on Instagram.

Jah, a 6-2 wing from Forestville, Maryland, is the No. 45 Women’s basketball Recruit in the Nation for the Class of 2023 according to ESPN’s HoopGurlz ranking. She is the No. 9 wings in the class. Jah chose the Gamecocks among several Power 5 offers, including Florida, Georgia and Miami.

