South Carolina Women’s basketball gets first 2023 commit, Sahnya Jah

COLUMBIA — South Carolina Women’s basketball has its first commitment from the Class of 2023. After taking her official visit, four-star prospect Sahnya Jah announced her verbal commitment to Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks on Instagram.

Jah, a 6-2 wing from Forestville, Maryland, is the No. 45 Women’s basketball Recruit in the Nation for the Class of 2023 according to ESPN’s HoopGurlz ranking. She is the No. 9 wings in the class. Jah chose the Gamecocks among several Power 5 offers, including Florida, Georgia and Miami.

Jah has played the past three seasons at Bishop McNamara in Maryland but transferred to compete at Montverde Academy in Montverde, Florida for her senior season. The prep academy is known for its elite basketball program and won the Geico National Championship in 2021. Two other Montverde players, Letycia Vasconcelos and Mjracle Sheppard, are also ranked in the ESPN HoopGurlz Top 100, and neither has made a verbal commitment.

South Carolina will look to continue the recruiting momentum with the early National Signing Day period less than a month away. The Gamecocks have several five-star targets in the 2023 class, including Columbia native Milaysia Fulwiley and No. 8 prospect Aalyah Del Rosario, who has a top four of South Carolina, North Carolina, LSU and Tennessee.