South Carolina football’s Josh Vann criticizes Offensive play-calling

COLUMBIA — Sixth-year wide receiver Josh Vann criticized South Carolina football’s play-calling in its loss to Arkansas on an episode of the podcast he hosts with senior defensive back Darius Rush.

On the Episode of the Completely Cocky podcast, recorded after the Gamecocks’ 44-30 loss at Arkansas on Sept. 10, Vann commented that Offensive Coordinator Marcus Satterfield called a play that the team had not reviewed recently on a critical third down. Vann also said the team’s game plan could have been simpler.

“There was one time, not to bash a Coach or anything, it was third down and we called a play we haven’t gone over in like three weeks,” Vann said on the podcast. “As a player you’re supposed to know the whole playbook so whenever something gets thrown onto you, you can know what it is so you can execute and line up fast. At the same time, we haven’t gone over it. You can’t expect in the heat of the moment for somebody to recognize on the fly, to know what to do. It was just some little mistakes, but Arkansas is behind us.”

The receiver responded on Twitter to the podcast clip and did not apologize for his comments, although he admitted he was in the wrong for saying them publicly.

“I’m in the wrong for putting this out! But before y’all try to come at my coach! It’s our jobs as players to know what to do no matter what situation we’re in, falling back on training and studying what everyone has,” Vann wrote. “Everyone always trynna (sic) be negative about our program! S*** lame!”

Vann had a breakout season in 2021 with 679 receiving yards and five touchdowns, but he has recorded just two receptions for eight yards over three games in 2022. In the same podcast episode, Vann expressed some frustration about his lack of targets.

“These first two games it’s been a little frustrating for me because I only have I think four targets through two games and one catch, so it’s pretty upsetting on my end,” Vann said. “I do have a drop and I never like dropping the ball. I just have to put those two games behind me. It’s a long season. … I have to flip the script around about my name out there in the media and what people might think about me.”

When asked about Vann’s usage after the Arkansas game, Gamecocks Coach Shane Beamer implied that the sixth-year senior was beaten for the top target spot by junior Antwane “Juice” Wells, a transfer from James Madison. Against Arkansas, Wells had eight catches for 189 yards and a touchdown.

“You’ve got to practice, and the guys who practice the best are the guys who are going to play on Saturday,” Beamer said. “It’s not like we had a plan to throw the ball to Juice Wells like we did. Juice Wells practices his ever-living rear end off and it shows on Saturdays — and I’m not saying Josh doesn’t. We had some things in the game plan for Josh … but last year is over. Whatever happened in 2021 with our football team, you don’t get the right at any position … we compete every single day in practice and the guys that earn it in practice, they get the opportunities to play on Saturdays.”