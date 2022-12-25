South Carolina Football’s Dowell Loggains Offensive Vision Fits LaNorris Sellers

For those who follow high school football in the Palmetto State, quarterback LaNorris Sellers needs no introduction. The South Florence produced accounted for 67 touchdowns in his senior year en route to a state title and numerous records.

While he was a long-time Syracuse commit, Sellers opted to sign with South Carolina on early national signing day. They received an offer on October 22, and some thought the Gamecocks got in too late.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button