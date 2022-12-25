South Carolina Football’s Christmas Wish List

Thanksgiving was a time to reflect on what we have. Appreciating the little things is essential, especially for entities like South Carolina, with many great stories surrounding them.

However, it’s human nature to look towards the future and want things. Christmas is the season of gift-giving, and every child writes up lists waiting for morning when they can Rush to the tree for presents.

While South Carolina’s wishes aren’t necessarily tangible, they are essential. Several vital storylines to monitor during the holiday season and beyond could raise the program’s ceiling.

