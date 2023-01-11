South Carolina Football’s Chance To Become a Threat in the SEC East

After completely eviscerating the Cinderella story of the 2022 college football season and winning their second straight national championship, it would be fair to say that the Georgia Bulldogs are now the best program in college football. Naturally, with this kind of statement, people will look at the rest of the field and raise the following question; who can stand next to Georgia in the SEC East?

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button