South Carolina football’s biggest questions with three games to play

COLUMBIA — South Carolina football bounced back in impressive fashion from its loss to Missouri in Week 9, beating Vanderbilt 38-27 on Saturday in Nashville.

The Gamecocks (6-3, 3-3 SEC) are now Bowl eligible for the second straight season in Coach Shane Beamer’s second year with the program. The win against the Commodores (3-5, 0-5) was also the second SEC road win of Beamer’s tenure after South Carolina beat Kentucky in Lexington in Week 6.

Here are the biggest questions for South Carolina Entering the home stretch of the regular season:

BOWL PROJECTIONS:South Carolina football Bowl game projections. Could the Gamecocks play Oklahoma?

SPENCER RATTLER:Behind Spencer Rattler, South Carolina football’s Playmakers showed up against Vanderbilt

REPORT CARD VS. VANDERBILT:South Carolina football report card vs. Vanderbilt: Special teams gets another A+

Can the offense build positive momentum?

The South Carolina offense had one of its best showings against Vanderbilt, effectively using both the run and pass game and involving its stars more regularly than it has all season. Even without leading scorer Marshawn Lloyd, the Gamecocks logged more points against the Commodores than against any other Power Five opponent. Quarterback Spencer Rattler had a particularly strong performance, going 16-for-23 passing for 186 yards, three touchdowns and zero turnovers.

However, it’s hard to trust the turnaround based on how inconsistent the offense has been. After a productive performance against Arkansas, the Gamecocks’ starters couldn’t ever get into field-goal range against Georgia, and after a four-game winning streak, the unit collapsed in a 23-10 loss to Missouri.

The most encouraging sign is that the team is making changes. Tight end Jaheim Bell went from zero touches against Missouri to 16 carries and three catches at Vanderbilt. Rattler had his first three-touchdown game of the season. Dakereon Joyner, the Hero of the 2021 Duke’s Mayo Bowl, got involved again in trick plays at quarterback after Entering the Vanderbilt game with just 2 all-purpose yards.

Things are heading in the right direction, but this week against Florida will be a much bigger challenge than the Commodores, who have now lost 26 SEC games in a row.

What’s going wrong with the defense?

After carrying South Carolina to wins against Kentucky and Texas A&M, the defense looked like a mess against both Missouri and Vanderbilt. Both opponents had notoriously mediocre offenses, and both had highly productive games against the Gamecocks: Vanderbilt recorded 454 yards of total offense, its best performance of the year against a Power Five opponent, and Missouri had its second most productive game against a Power Five team with 367 total yards. The Tigers’ highest production was 370 yards against Florida.

The biggest issue right now is simply the lack of personnel. South Carolina’s secondary has grappled with injuries all year, and it lost senior safety RJ Roderick to the transfer Portal after the opening week. Now David Spaulding is likely out for the year with a foot injury, and Devonni Reed is limited amid recovery from a knee injury. Nick Emmanwori and DQ Smith were both banged up against Vanderbilt, so redshirt junior BJ Gibson — who had never recorded a stat before — had to play significant snaps and finished with seven tackles.

The run defense looked particularly bad against the Commodores, which was a surprise considering how well the team contained Kentucky’s star running back Chris Rodriguez and Texas A&M’s Devon Achane. It may just be a slump, but the unit needs to recover quickly to even be competitive against Florida, Tennessee or Clemson.

Where is South Carolina’s ceiling?

With three games left, the Gamecocks have one matchup that is realistically winnable. They travel to Gainesville as underdogs to face Florida, which earned a dominant 41-24 win over Texas A&M. Anthony Richardson is a difficult matchup for South Carolina, which struggles against mobile QBs, but their defense is one of the worst in the conference, allowing 441.4 yards per game.

The Gamecocks finish the season with brutal back-to-back matchups against Tennessee and Clemson, both of which were ranked in the top four in last week’s first College Football Playoff rankings. Both teams suffered significant losses, but don’t expect either to look vulnerable against unranked South Carolina. The best-case scenario for the team’s final record at this point is 7-5.

Most projections place the Gamecocks in the Liberty Bowl, played in Memphis on Dec. 28. An extra win could bump them up into the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 17, the Music City Bowl in Nashville on Dec. 31 or the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida, on Dec. 30.