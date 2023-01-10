South Carolina football WR Juice Wells plans to return for the 2023 season

COLUMBIA — South Carolina football fans can breathe a sigh of relief after star wide receiver Antwane “Juice” Wells announced Monday he will return for the 2023 season rather than declaring for the NFL Draft.

Wells, a junior transfer from James Madison, was No. 2 receiver in the SEC after the regular season, finishing the year with 928 yards and six touchdowns. He had four games with over 100 receiving yards, headlined by 189 yards against Arkansas, and was selected to the All-SEC first team.

Prior to transferring to South Carolina, Wells was an FCS All-American at James Madison. He logged 1,803 receiving yards across his two seasons and had his best year in 2021 with 1,250 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns, averaging nearly six yards per catch.

Wells will be the top returner in the Gamecocks’ receiving corps next season, and senior receivers Ahmarean Brown, Dakereon Joyner and Xavier Legette also announced that they will be back for 2023. Of those not returning, Josh Vann and Jalen Brooks are both out of eligibility, and Arkansas State transfer Corey Rucker has reentered the transfer portal.

Wells said ahead of the Gator Bowl that his quarterback’s decision would have a significant impact on whether he chose to return to the Gamecocks in 2023. South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler has yet to announce his plans for the future.

In his first year at South Carolina, Rattler passed for 3,026 yards and 18 touchdowns, plus three rushing touchdowns. The Oklahoma transfer’s best performance came in a 63-38 upset of then-No. 5 Tennessee: He threw for a career-high 438 yards and six touchdowns. The South Carolina quarterback finished ranked No. 9 in the SEC in quarterback rating. They led the conference in interceptions with 12, although they had the No. 6 completion percentage at 66.17%.