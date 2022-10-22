South Carolina football score predictions vs Texas A&M

South Carolina football will host the Texas A&M Aggies in a conference battle on Saturday.

Coming off a bye week following the 24-14 win against the Kentucky Wildcats, the Gamecocks are looking to continue their winning streak against the Aggies. South Carolina’s improved run game will serve as an advantage over Texas A&M, who is coming off a bye week after back-to-back losses to Mississippi State and Alabama.

Will the Gamecocks take care of business at Williams-Brice Stadium? Here’s what our experts had to say about the SEC matchup.

