South Carolina football score predictions vs Texas A&M

South Carolina football will host the Texas A&M Aggies in a conference battle on Saturday.

Coming off a bye week following the 24-14 win against the Kentucky Wildcats, the Gamecocks are looking to continue their winning streak against the Aggies. South Carolina’s improved run game will serve as an advantage over Texas A&M, who is coming off a bye week after back-to-back losses to Mississippi State and Alabama.

Will the Gamecocks take care of business at Williams-Brice Stadium? Here’s what our experts had to say about the SEC matchup.

Emily Adams, USC football beat reporter

Texas A&M 24, South Carolina 20: South Carolina has another sluggish start and Texas A&M takes advantage. The Gamecocks close the gap with an explosive third quarter, but red zone woes prevent them from catching the Aggies.

Blake Toppmeyer, SEC columnist

Texas A&M 24, South Carolina 14: With the help of Kentucky, the Gamecocks mustered 24 points in an upset of the Wildcats. Now, it must face another Sturdy defense. It’s time for Jimbo Fisher to earn his keep. Texas A&M’s schedule creates an opportunity to surge down the stretch after an ugly start. The Aggies possess more talent, so I’ll give them the edge.

John Adams, senior sports columnist

Texas A&M 27, South Carolina 23: If the Aggies had ended their season after a last-minute loss to Alabama, would anyone have noticed? They were supposed to be a top-10 team, yet here they are playing the Gamecocks for what? Respectability?

Things haven’t worked out for South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler, either. The former Oklahoma quarterback might have been better off transferring to Texas A&M.

On second thought, maybe not. If you combined both team’s Offensive lines, I’m still not sure they could protect a quarterback.