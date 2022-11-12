South Carolina football score predictions vs Florida

South Carolina football will go on the road to face the Florida Gators on Saturday.

Following the 37-28 win over Vanderbilt, the Gamecocks will look to earn a win over the Gators to stay at third in the SEC East while Florida will fight to earn another conference win to keep them afloat in the standings.

The Matchup against Florida will test the Gamecocks before they go on to face Tennessee and Clemson in their final two matchups of the season.

Will the Gamecocks take care of business on Saturday? Here’s what our experts had to say.

Emily Adams, South Carolina Beat Reporter

Florida 35, South Carolina 27: South Carolina struggles again against a mobile quarterback, but the offense finds holes like they did against Vanderbilt. This turns into a Shootout quickly, but the roar of The Swamp pushes the Gators over the top.

Blake Toppmeyer, SEC columnist

Florida 24, South Carolina 20: I don’t think Florida fans fully appreciate what Billy Napier has done with his first Gators team, which doesn’t meet the UF standard for talent or depth. Florida has reached five victories on the strength of a ground game. Run defense is not South Carolina’s strength. If the Swamp shows some teeth, that could be the X-factor in what should be a competitive game.

John Adams, senior sports columnist

Florida 34, South Carolina 23: Quarterback Anthony Richardson is playing better. But South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler isn’t.

Rattler is a former five-star recruit who passed for more than 3,000 yards and 29 touchdowns as a redshirt freshman at Oklahoma in 2020.

At South Carolina, he has thrown eight TD passes and nine interceptions while struggling behind an incompetent offensive line. There’s a lesson for any transfer quarterback in those stats: Think long and hard before you decide on your transfer destination.