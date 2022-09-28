South Carolina football score Prediction vs. SC State: Scouting report

COLUMBIA — South Carolina football hopes to keep its momentum going after earning a 56-30 win over Charlotte on Saturday.

The Gamecocks (2-2) face South Carolina State (1-2) for the third time in program history, and they are 2-0 in their series against the Bulldogs. The game, originally scheduled for Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium, was moved to Thursday (7 pm, SEC Network) due to expected inclement weather from Hurricane Ian.

Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup:

Coping with the short week

The Gamecocks learned Tuesday morning that this game would be played Thursday night instead of Saturday afternoon. A week’s worth of preparation will now be packed in just two days, which is especially concerning for South Carolina’s long list of injured players.

Cornerback Darius Rush and Offensive lineman Dylan Wonnum were questionable as of Tuesday, which makes it unlikely that they’ll get enough practice reps before game day. Several other starters have recently recovered from injuries that sidelined them for at least a week, so the quick turnaround slashes their recovery time.

Containing Shaquan Davis

South Carolina Nickelback Cam Smith knows SC State receiver Shaquan Davis well. Smith, a Columbia-area native, met Davis, who is from outside Charleston, through mutual friends when they were in middle school, and they’ve stayed in touch through their college careers.

“That’s my dog, Shaq,” Smith said. “He’s a big, physical receiver who’s going to go get the ball at the highest point. You’ve just got to make sure that you’re staying on top of him and don’t give them those easy back shoulders. It’s just the simple stuff that if you don’t do, he’ll make you look bad.”

Davis is considered an NFL prospect and has 249 receiving yards and three touchdowns in three games. In 2021, he recorded 747 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 38 catches. The Gamecocks’ secondary handled Charlotte’s high-volume passing offense well last week, and that unit will look for more success against another challenging opponent on the perimeter.

South Carolina State’s history

The Bulldogs pulled off a major upset to conclude the 2021 season, beating Deion Sanders’ 11-win Jackson State team 31-10 in the Celebration Bowl after going 6-5 in the regular season. However, SC State has not beaten a Power 5 opponent since at least 2005.

Coach Buddy Pough is a fixture in the Palmetto State and has led the Bulldogs for 21 years. The SC State alum has an all-time record of 144-82. South Carolina Coach Shane Beamer compared Pough to his father, Frank, who coached for 29 years at Virginia Tech.

“Anytime that you’re able to stay at one school so long and also Coach in one state for so long, it goes to show how good you are at your job, the kind of person you are and the kind of Coach you are, Beamer said. “If people in the state don’t like you and don’t think you’re very good, and don’t think you’re a great person, you’re not going to last long coaching.”

High ceiling for Gamecocks offense

South Carolina had its most productive Offensive performance of the season against Charlotte, recording 545 yards and 56 points. SC State, which has not faced a Power 5 opponent this season, presents a similar opportunity for big stat lines.

The Bulldogs are giving up an average of 256 rushing and 217 passing yards per game and have allowed more than 40 points in two of their three games. After struggling to establish the run in its first three games, South Carolina is poised to continue its rushing Onslaught from Saturday against another weak defense.

Running back Marshawn Lloyd could look to reach 200 yards for the first time in his career after recording 169 yards and three touchdowns rushing in three quarters against Charlotte.

Prediction

South Carolina 45, South Carolina State 14: The Gamecocks ride the offensive momentum from the win against Charlotte and dominate the run game. The Bulldogs put points on the board early, but the South Carolina defense turned it over for a shutout in the second half.