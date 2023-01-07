South Carolina Football Recruiting Recap

The Gamecocks’ offseason is officially underway. The coaching staff has begun recruiting the 2024 class and narrowing in on targets from the transfer portal. Here are the notable moves from the past week.

List cut

To start the week off, elite 2024 Offensive tackle Kam Pringle released his top six, which included Georgia, NC State, Clemson, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Florida. The 6-8 tackle from Dorchester, South Carolina, is one Gamecock fans should watch closely.

Another Gamecock target cut his list down in 2024: athlete Daniel Hill from Meridian, Mississippi. His top ten included South Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, LSU, Auburn, Penn State, and Arkansas.

Offer report

The speedster from Rock Hill, SC, has gained a lot of traction from other schools after breaking off his commitment from West Virginia, and the Gamecocks seem to be in a good position for him after the offer.

A 6-5, 260-pound defensive lineman who’s been stacking up offers from schools like Notre Dame, Florida, South Carolina, Texas, Stanford, Texas A&M, and Vanderbilt over the last week or two

𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑, OT Nyier Daniels

The 6-foot-7 tackle from Oradell, NJ, is an intriguing prospect that has earned offers from schools like South Carolina, Florida, Miami, Michigan, and Penn State

The 6-6 Offensive tackle from Reading, Pennsylvania, got an offer from South Carolina this week, not long after getting offers from schools like Notre Dame, Michigan, Nebraska, and others.

Transfer tractor

South Carolina is making moves in the transfer portal with offers and visits.

𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐬

𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐧 𝐖𝐑 𝐀𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐧𝐲 𝐉𝐫.

Andrel has racked up 14 offers from schools like UCLA, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Miami, and others.

His career stats over the last two years: 19 receptions, 328 yards, and four touchdowns.

South Carolina reached out to Treshaun this week, who is currently visiting Kansas State.

Career stats over four years: 188 carries, 1,241 yards, 12 touchdowns, 28 catches, 210 YDS, and one touchdown.

Fugar got his offer from South Carolina last week and is currently on an official visit with the team.

Johnson got an offer from South Carolina last week and quickly got offers from schools like Colorado, Auburn, Wisconsin, Kentucky, and others.

