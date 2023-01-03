South Carolina Football OL Jovaughn Gwyn Declares for 2023 NFL Draft

The offseason is officially underway for South Carolina football. The Gamecocks have concluded the year and now focus on roster construction for the 2023 season. Gamecocks Digest has fans covered with all the latest Portal entries and NFL Draft declarations.

On Tuesday, Offensive guard Jovaughn Gwyn announced on Instagram that he was declaring for the NFL draft.

2023 South Carolina Recruiting Class

  • LaNorris Sellers, QB
  • Dontavius ​​Braswell, RB
  • Mario Anderson, RB (Transfer)
  • CJ Adams, WR
  • Vicari Swain, ATH
  • Kelton Henderson, WR
  • Tyshawn Russell, WR
  • Connor Cox, TE
  • Reid Mikeska, TE
  • Kamron Sandlin, TE
  • Trey Knox, TE (Transfer)
  • Nick Elksnis, TE (Transfer)
  • Joshua Simon, TE (Transfer)
  • Babalade by Oluwatos, OT
  • Jatavius ​​Shivers, OT
  • Nick Gargiulo, OT (Transfer)
  • Trovon Baugh, G
  • Markee Anderson, G
  • Zavion Hardy, DE (Unsigned)
  • Monteque Rhames II, DE
  • Desmond Umeozulu, EDGE
  • Xavier McLeod, DT
  • Elijah Davis, DT (JUCO)
  • Grayson Howard, ILB
  • Jalon Kilgore, DB
  • Zahbari Sandy, DB
  • Cameron Upshaw Jr., DB
  • Judge Collier, DB

