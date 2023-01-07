South Carolina football names Offensive line coach, extends assistants

COLUMBIA — South Carolina football hired Analyst Lonnie Teasley as its new Offensive line Coach and approved raises and extensions for multiple other Assistant coaches at Friday’s university board of trustees meeting.

Teasley began as an Offensive Analyst for the Gamecocks and served as interim Offensive line Coach several times this season when former Offensive line Coach Greg Adkins missed time due to a health issue. His two-year contract has a $410,000 base salary, significantly lower than Adkins’ salary of $550,00. Adkins is expected to remain on staff as an offensive assistant.

The university also extended Coach Shane Beamer’s deal through 2027 with a starting base salary of $6.125 million next season.

Prior to South Carolina, Teasley served as the Offensive line Coach at Arkansas-Pine Bluff in 2018 and at Tennessee Tech in 2017. At Tennessee Tech, he worked under former Gamecocks Offensive Coordinator Marcus Satterfield, who was at the time Coach of the Golden Eagles. Teasley also spent three seasons in the NFL as an offensive line assistant with the Baltimore Ravens.

The Gamecocks also extended several assistants, headlined by defensive coordinator Clayton White. White was given a one-year extension through 2025 with a new base salary of $1.2 million, a $100,000 raise.

Defensive backs Coach Torrian Gray received the largest raise among the assistants and is now the highest-paid Assistant on staff outside of the three coordinators. He was also the only one to receive a multi-year extension. Gray’s two-year extension through 2025 includes a base salary of $650,000 in 2023 that will increase by $25,000 a year. His 2022 base salary was $475,000.

Running backs Coach Montario Hardesty, defensive line Coach Jimmy Lindsey and defensive end/outside linebackers Coach Sterling Lucas all received one-year extensions through 2024. Hardesty’s new $400,000 base salary is a $50,000 raise, Lindsey’s $475,000 salary is a $100,000 raise, and Lucas’s $475,000 salary is a $125,000 raise.

The only Assistant coaches who did not receive extensions are tight ends Coach Jody Wright and wide receivers Coach Justin Stepp. Wright will make $400,000 in 2023 and Stepp will earn $500,000.

South Carolina previously approved a one-year extension with $725,000 base salary — a 56% raise — for special teams Coordinator Pete Lembo in December when new Offensive Coordinator Dowell Loggains’ contract was also approved by the board.

The Gamecocks (8-5, 4-4 SEC) this season dominated then-No. 5 Tennessee 63-38, then beat longtime Rival Clemson 31-30 for the first time since 2013. South Carolina was Bowl eligible for the second consecutive season of Beamer’s tenure and earned its highest ranking ever from the College Football Playoff at No. 19. The Gamecocks ended the season with a loss to Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl.