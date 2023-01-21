South Carolina Football Junior Day Visit List

This weekend will be another big one for Shane Beamer and his staff at South Carolina, as they will host some of the best players in the country this weekend in their respective classes and some of the best in the state of South Carolina.

2023

2024

  • QB Dante Reno
  • RB Chris Davis
  • RB Daniel Hill
  • WR Amari Jefferson
  • WR BJ Gibson
  • TE Michael Smith
  • TE Luca Puccinelli
  • OL Josiah Thompson
  • OL Blake Franks
  • OL Mike Williams
  • OL Marcus Mascoll
  • OL Malachi Toliver
  • EDGE Dylan Stewart
  • LB Wendell Gregory
  • DL Michai Boireau
  • DB Ced Franklin Jr.
  • DB Braydon Lee
  • DB Demello Jones
  • DB Kaj Sanders
  • S Kelvin Hunter
  • S Noah Jenkins

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button