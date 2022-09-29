South Carolina Football Hall of Fame nominates 14 Gamecocks

Fourteen of the 70 candidates on the ballot for the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame played or coached for the Gamecocks.

The SC Football Hall of Fame announced on Wednesday that the first round of voting was now open online. Included on it are Robert Brooks, Sheldon Brown, Larry Craig, Brad Edwards, Harold Green, Lou Holtz, Johnathan Joseph, Marcus Lattimore, Joe Morrison, Corey Miller, Sidney Rice, Connor Shaw, Duce Staley and Travelle Wharton.

The official press release from the SC Football Hall of Fame is posted below.

The South Carolina Football Hall of Fame (SCFHOF) has opened online voting for their Class of 2022 with a First Round Nomination Ballot presented by Wyatt Law, PA, Trusted legal services. Go Here to Vote!

This year’s ballot consists of 70 Nominees of players, administrators, and coaches, including 10 Legacy nominees. A Legacy nominee honors those who are considered outside of the modern era and/or have passed away. Each man was either born, grew up (or played) in the state of South Carolina, coached at one of the Collegiate football programs in the state, or has had a positive and significant impact on the game in South Carolina. The Class of 2022 Nomination list represents a SCFHOF record nine South Carolina college football programs.

Voting is done online at scfootballhof.org and is open to everyone for free who would like to participate. The first-round voting period (now through November 14, 2022) provides SCFHOF members, football fans, and media outlets an opportunity to vote for up to four (4) modern era Nominees and one (1) Legacy nominee either from the ballot that has been provided or a “write-in” for the Class of 2022. The final round of voting will follow shortly after featuring the top names from the Nomination Round vote. The Class of 2022 will be enshrined at the organization’s Tenth Annual Enshrinement Ceremony scheduled for April 21, 2023, at the Hilton Greenville.