South Carolina Football Gets Deep Threat In Eddie Lewis

Retooling an offense that lost multiple playmakers, such as Austin Stogner and Jaheim Bell, felt like an uphill battle a month ago. However, South Carolina’s activity in the transfer portal has made up for lost talent. Former Memphis WR Eddie Lewis adds to the new Talent the Gamecocks have acquired, although he has a unique opportunity on the retooled offense.

With the fresh faces in the South Carolina locker room being plentiful, the identity of the team in its entirety is sure to experience some change. The offense is especially susceptible to those changes, in part because of the revitalization of the weapons. Not to mention, Dowell Loggains’s arrival is sure to come with substantial changes. While some might not be thrilled by any drastic changes to the team for 2023, the changes allow the fresh faces to establish themselves within the offense. One of the guys who should be an immediate impact is Lewis.

