South Carolina Football Gets Deep Threat In Eddie Lewis

Retooling an offense that lost multiple playmakers, such as Austin Stogner and Jaheim Bell, felt like an uphill battle a month ago. However, South Carolina’s activity in the transfer portal has made up for lost talent. Former Memphis WR Eddie Lewis adds to the new Talent the Gamecocks have acquired, although he has a unique opportunity on the retooled offense.

With the fresh faces in the South Carolina locker room being plentiful, the identity of the team in its entirety is sure to experience some change. The offense is especially susceptible to those changes, in part because of the revitalization of the weapons. Not to mention, Dowell Loggains’s arrival is sure to come with substantial changes. While some might not be thrilled by any drastic changes to the team for 2023, the changes allow the fresh faces to establish themselves within the offense. One of the guys who should be an immediate impact is Lewis.

The 6-1 receiver, formerly of Memphis and, before that, Rutgers, found his footing in college football as a deep-ball threat. Over his past two seasons, Lewis averaged over 15 yards a reception, thanks to his tendency to break away for big chunk plays.

Most of his big plays result from his initial burst speed, which allows him to Blow by defensive backs and run freely. He is also more than capable of outrunning defenders, which amplifies his already unique skillset. Although his athleticism is quite exceptional, he supports it with the ability to track deep balls, further exemplifying his big play-threat ability.

Although Lewis has only tallied 12 touchdowns throughout his collegiate career, his potential for a ten-touchdown season is present. Catching seven touchdowns in 2022 was an improvement for the wideout. However, an expanded role on an offense with elite capabilities, such as South Carolina’s, could heighten Lewis’ on-field performance.

His elusiveness is also an understated talent he possesses. Named to the Second Team All-AAC for his punt returning ability, Lewis can be dangerous when given open field. Many of the skills he uses returning punts translate to his receiving skillset, opening many doors for him and the South Carolina offense.

Finding a role for Lewis may be difficult considering the amount of talent on the Gamecocks’ offense, although he has the tools to be an effective playmaker. Nevertheless, utilizing Lewis correctly could result in a more dynamic offense for the Gamecocks.

