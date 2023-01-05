South Carolina Football Emerging as a Leading Face in the World of Recruiting

Over the past three years, South Carolina’s recruiting class ranks have jumped each year significantly. In addition to Landing some of the most elite prospects in high school football, South Carolina is consistently listed in the shortened lists recruits offer as they approach their official announcement.

This new trend indicates a shift in recruiting, which has pushed South Carolina into an elite group of college football programs.

