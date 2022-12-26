South Carolina football depth chart for Gator Bowl against Notre Dame
With some transfers and opt outs, the South Carolina football depth chart for the Gator Bowl against Notre Dame looks quite different. There are certainly some standards, like Spencer Rattler taking the reins at quarterback, but without several defensive backs and defensive linemen, some new faces are making their debut on the depth chart.
All of the Specialists remain the same, but there are some shakeups almost everywhere else.
The Gamecocks (8-4, 4-4 SEC) will be back in action on Friday, Dec. 30, when they travel to Jacksonville, Fla. to face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-4) in the 78th edition of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. Game time is set for 3:30 pm ET and the contest will be televised nationally on ESPN.
Complete South Carolina schedule for the Gator Bowl
Of note, there are two number changes. Running back Juju McDowell is taking No. 0 while DQ Smith is now wearing No. 1 with Jaheim Bell and MarShawn Lloyd both quitting and entering the NCAA Transfer Portal. There were no other number changes noted in the game notes.
QUARTERBACK
Spencer Rattler
Luke Doty
RUNNING BACK
Juju McDowell OR
Christian Beal-Smith
WIDE RECEIVER
Anthony Wells/Xavier Legette
Gluttony Brown OR Dakereon Joyner
Josh Vann OR Dakereon Joyner
LEFT TACKLE
Jaylen Nichols
Shared by Moore
LEFT GUARD
Shared by Moore
Vershon Lee OR
Trai Jones
CENTER
Eric Douglas
Hank Manos
RIGHT GUARD
Jovaughn Gwyn
Wyatt Campbell
RIGHT TACKLE
Tyshawn Wannamaker
Cason Henry
TIGHT END
Nate Adkins
———————————-
EDGE
Jordan Burch/Tyreek Johnson
Bryan Thomas Jr./Hot Rod Fit
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
MJ Webb/TJ Sanders
Tonka Hemingway/Alex Huntley
MIDDLE LINEBACKER
Sherrod Greene
Stone Blanton
WEAKSIDE LINEBACKER
Brad Johnson
Debo Williams
NICKEL
DQ Smith OR
Keenan Nelson Jr.
CORNERBACK
Marcellas Dial/Kajuan Banks
O’Donnell Fortune/Emory Floyd
SAFETY
Nick Emmanwori/Peyton Williams
DQ Smith OR BJ Gibson
————————————————– —-
PUNT RETURNER
Josh Vann OR Gluttony Brown
KICKOFF RETURNER
Xavier Legette/Juju McDowell