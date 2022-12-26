South Carolina football depth chart for Gator Bowl against Notre Dame

With some transfers and opt outs, the South Carolina football depth chart for the Gator Bowl against Notre Dame looks quite different. There are certainly some standards, like Spencer Rattler taking the reins at quarterback, but without several defensive backs and defensive linemen, some new faces are making their debut on the depth chart.

All of the Specialists remain the same, but there are some shakeups almost everywhere else.

The Gamecocks (8-4, 4-4 SEC) will be back in action on Friday, Dec. 30, when they travel to Jacksonville, Fla. to face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-4) in the 78th edition of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. Game time is set for 3:30 pm ET and the contest will be televised nationally on ESPN.

Complete South Carolina schedule for the Gator Bowl

Of note, there are two number changes. Running back Juju McDowell is taking No. 0 while DQ Smith is now wearing No. 1 with Jaheim Bell and MarShawn Lloyd both quitting and entering the NCAA Transfer Portal. There were no other number changes noted in the game notes.

QUARTERBACK

Spencer Rattler

Luke Doty

RUNNING BACK

Juju McDowell OR

Christian Beal-Smith

WIDE RECEIVER

Anthony Wells/Xavier Legette

Gluttony Brown OR Dakereon Joyner

Josh Vann OR Dakereon Joyner

LEFT TACKLE

Jaylen Nichols

Shared by Moore

LEFT GUARD

Shared by Moore

Vershon Lee OR

Trai Jones

CENTER

Eric Douglas

Hank Manos

RIGHT GUARD

Jovaughn Gwyn

Wyatt Campbell

RIGHT TACKLE

Tyshawn Wannamaker

Cason Henry

TIGHT END

Nate Adkins

———————————-

EDGE

Jordan Burch/Tyreek Johnson

Bryan Thomas Jr./Hot Rod Fit

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

MJ Webb/TJ Sanders

Tonka Hemingway/Alex Huntley

MIDDLE LINEBACKER

Sherrod Greene

Stone Blanton

WEAKSIDE LINEBACKER

Brad Johnson

Debo Williams

NICKEL

DQ Smith OR

Keenan Nelson Jr.

CORNERBACK

Marcellas Dial/Kajuan Banks

O’Donnell Fortune/Emory Floyd

SAFETY

Nick Emmanwori/Peyton Williams

DQ Smith OR BJ Gibson

————————————————– —-

PUNT RETURNER

Josh Vann OR Gluttony Brown

KICKOFF RETURNER

Xavier Legette/Juju McDowell