South Carolina football DB David Spaulding likely out for season

COLUMBIA — South Carolina football Coach Shane Beamer said after the Gamecocks beat Vanderbilt on Saturday that defensive back David Spaulding will likely be out for the season with a foot injury. They did not travel with the team to Vanderbilt.

Spaulding logged seven tackles, a forced fumble, four pass break-ups and an interception in his four appearances. They missed several games earlier in the season with a similar injury.

The redshirt junior has rotated in at both safety and nickelback throughout the season. The team is already down a defensive back in RJ Roderick, who entered the transfer Portal during the Gamecocks’ opening week, and senior Devonni Reed has been limited most of the season with various lower-body injuries. South Carolina is currently starting two freshmen safeties, Nick Emmanwori and DQ Smith.

Against Vanderbilt, South Carolina had to utilize nearly all of its backup defensive backs including redshirt sophomore O’Donnell Fortune, freshman Kajuan Banks and redshirt junior BJ Gibson.

If Spaulding’s injury is season-ending, it will be the fifth season-ending injury for the Gamecocks and third on the defense. Linebacker Mohamed Kaba and edge rusher Jordan Strachan both suffered season-ending ACL injuries in Week 2 against Arkansas. Offensive lineman Chad Terrell also sustained a season-ending ACL injury during preseason camp. Wide receiver Corey Rucker, who appeared in two games, suffered a stress fracture in his foot during camp and ultimately had to have surgery this week.

The Gamecocks (6-3, 3-3 SEC) reached Bowl Eligibility with the win over Vanderbilt (3-5, 0-5) in Nashville, and they face Florida (5-4, 2-4) in the final road game of the season next Saturday (4 p.m., SEC Network).