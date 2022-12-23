South Carolina Football Coordinators Share Thoughts On Dowell Loggains

With the dust now settling for the most part regarding South Carolina’s 2023 recruiting class, the fanbase’s eyes are now naturally looking ahead to what this team could look like next season.

There are still a few Massive Dominos that will fall one way or the other over the coming weeks, including quarterback Spencer Rattler and whether or not he’ll be suiting up in the garnet and black next season.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button