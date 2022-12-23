South Carolina Football Coordinators Share Thoughts On Dowell Loggains

With the dust now settling for the most part regarding South Carolina’s 2023 recruiting class, the fanbase’s eyes are now naturally looking ahead to what this team could look like next season.

There are still a few Massive Dominos that will fall one way or the other over the coming weeks, including quarterback Spencer Rattler and whether or not he’ll be suiting up in the garnet and black next season.

The Offensive Coordinator search plays a role in Rattler’s decision. Dowell Loggains left his alma mater in Arkansas to take the Offensive Coordinator position in Columbia, which netted him a 3-year deal for one million dollars annually.

A trait that head Coach Shane Beamer was seeking in his new Offensive Coordinator was the ability to work well with everyone else and, in essence, fit the family culture he’s created.

On Thursday afternoon, when talking to the media about the upcoming Gator Bowl, defensive coordinator Clayton White and special teams coordinator Pete Lembo were both asked about Loggains and gave positive remarks.

White pointed to how he’s known of Loggains for a while now and believes he’ll fit in nicely with the staff.

“We kind of met in the summer of [2021] and obviously talked to him a little during the season. I think he’s going to gel really well with this staff and with these people in the building. I’m looking forward to [seeing] the things they can do.”

Lembo referenced conversations he had with mutual friends, including a conversation he had not long after Loggains was hired. It didn’t take long for the Arkansas native to make a good impression on him as a Coach and a person.

“I can’t tell you how many people texted me and called me once they heard we were hiring him, mutual friends, and people that spoke so highly of him as a person and as a coach. The very next morning, I was in here early, and he came down to my office and sat down, and we talked for almost an hour and a half about everything. As I was sitting there getting to know him, I just kept thinking about what a great person this guy is for this organization and how much I’m going to look forward to getting to know him better.”

Loggains hasn’t even been on the job for two weeks, but it seems he fits in quite nicely at South Carolina.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

YYou can follow us for future coverage by clicking “Follow” on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.